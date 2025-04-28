oOh!media Locks In Nine New Large Format OOH Sites Across Regional Victoria

oOh!media’s regional Out of Home network has been further enhanced with the addition of nine large format billboards across key Victorian regional locations including Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo.

This shift in the Victorian regional representation adds to the 2,800-strong, large-format locations represented by oOh! in every state and territory, which includes coverage in the top 30 regional centres throughout the country.

“Regional is an important part of our overall business and the addition of these premium digital sites in Victoria’s largest regional centres, means oOh! continues to extend into key growth areas which enhance and extend our true national footprint. With the imminent launch of MOVE2 and regional inventory having audience measurement for the first time, we are committed to making regional easy to access and buy as part of a holistic national campaign,” said oOh!’s chief commercial operating officer, Robbie Dery.

“Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo are thriving, with over 530,000 citizens and consumers. In addition, by expanding coverage areas like Traralgon and Bairnsdale, we’re giving brands even more opportunities to reach Australians at scale, with premium and unmissable out-of-home large-format assets.”

This most recent regional win is part of a long-term agreement with Wildstone Australia, which recently acquired Victoria’s premiere regional operator, TOM. It includes two classic billboards and seven landmark digital sites, among them, a double-sided digital spectacular on the Geelong Ring Road, one of Victoria’s busiest gateways. This site is not only seen by over 40,000 vehicles daily but is also widely recognised as the most iconic Out of Home locations in regional Victoria.

In Ballarat, the new digital billboard will join oOh!’s recent addition of a double-sided digital site along the Midland Highway, one of Victoria’s major highways. The large format digital sites in Bairnsdale and Traralgon provide new opportunities for brands wanting to target the thriving Gippsland region, while the Warrnambool billboard further supplements oOh!’s existing presence at the western endpoint of the Great Ocean Road.