oOh!media Launches New Vision For Scalable OOH Campaigns Across Australia

oOh!media has revealed their enhanced approach for advertisers and agencies to connect with Out of Home audiences at scale. Newly announced chief revenue officer, Mark Fairhurst and CEO Cathy O’Connor have embarked on a national tour to share the updates with senior marketers and agency leaders.

Off the back of winning multiple high profile street furniture, large format and Metro train wins across Sydney and Melbourne, oOh!s focus has shifted to a customer centric approach which will allow customers to access oOh!’s 35,000 strong network, more easily.

oOh! shared a series of new initiatives with key advertising partners, including simplified modular planning investment levels which align with campaign objectives. In addition, oOh! have curated over 30 data informed inventory pools so clients can optimise their campaigns to achieve better targeting and greater campaign outcomes.

Through oOh!’s OOH partnerships with Coles360 and Westpac DataX, oOh! has enabled smarter campaign activation and measurement, allowing advertisers to choose their objectives – reach, proximity, point of interest, premium, or high impact – and select their audience and investment size to seamlessly transact for maximum effectiveness.

The importance of creativity was also emphasised, backed by research from Analytic Partners, which shows that 41% of campaign effectiveness can be attributed to creative. oOh!’s creative and innovation hub, POLY, has analysed almost 200 creative campaigns and transaction-based outcome studies to draw a line between creative attributes such as logo size, context, use of full motion, word count by format and interplay between OOH and other media, with what drives actual results at the register. The measurable distinction between claimed recall and attributable uplift in campaign performance is a world first and aims at driving greater cut-through and campaign performance for brands.

“It’s been a great opportunity to catch up with senior marketers and agency leaders around the country, listen to their needs and share the exciting changes happening at oOh!. There is real momentum within the business, with new, high-impact and premium assets being added to our network, new streamlined processes in place to accelerate more efficient and timely responses and an experienced, engaged sales team that’s ready to achieve the right strategic Out of Home solutions to make brands unmissable,” said Fairhurst.

“As Australia’s number one Out of Home company, we’re focused on making it simpler, faster, and smarter for brands to access our growing scale, formats and data-driven capabilities. The conversations with senior advertising executives have reinforced the role Out of Home plays in today’s media mix, and we look forward to working more closely with our partners to drive results in new and innovative ways,” said O’Connor.

“We continue to invest in energising our go-to market and unlocking the full potential of our network. oOh! is setting the stage for a new era where data, technology, and creativity come together to give even greater returns for advertisers”.

