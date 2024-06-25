oOh!Media Launches Large Format Energy Saving Trial

oOh! Media is launching a trial to assess the impact of reduced energy consumption across its large-format digital network as part of an ongoing commitment to leading the out-of-home industry to a more sustainable future.
Beginning on 2 July, the first phase will see a blackout of 70 large format LED sites across Australia between 1 am and 4 am each day for a period of six months. It follows an initial month-long test at one of oOh!’s sites in Sydney’s inner west, which showed an estimated energy saving of 6 per cent if the site was blacked out during these hours.
While oOh! is accelerating its move towards renewable energy, the company is also reducing power consumption by investing in LED technology, which enables sites to consume less power when blacked out.
oOh! will eventually add additional sites to the program, and money saved on electricity will be ploughed back into oOh!’s transition to renewable energy across the network.
MOVE 1.5 data shows a minimal audience reach of 1% to 2% between the hours of 1 am and 4 am, and oOh! clients will be unable to book these trial sites during the power-down hours.
“We are continually exploring ways to advance our sustainability agenda through innovation. This large format digital trial, the first of its scale for oOh!, will provide valuable insights and learnings on how we can transition the digital network to reduced and renewable power sources,” said Sarah Young, group director of environmental, social and governance (ESG) at oOh!.
“This initiative is a key part of our broader ESG strategy and reinforces our commitment to creating a more sustainable business. We are excited to see the outcomes of this trial and its potential impacts”.