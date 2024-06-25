oOh!Media Launches Large Format Energy Saving Trial

oOh! Media is launching a trial to assess the impact of reduced energy consumption across its large-format digital network as part of an ongoing commitment to leading the out-of-home industry to a more sustainable future.

Beginning on 2 July, the first phase will see a blackout of 70 large format LED sites across Australia between 1 am and 4 am each day for a period of six months. It follows an initial month-long test at one of oOh!’s sites in Sydney’s inner west, which showed an estimated energy saving of 6 per cent if the site was blacked out during these hours.

While oOh! is accelerating its move towards renewable energy, the company is also reducing power consumption by investing in LED technology, which enables sites to consume less power when blacked out.

oOh! will eventually add additional sites to the program, and money saved on electricity will be ploughed back into oOh!’s transition to renewable energy across the network.