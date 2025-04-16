oOh!media Launches 9News Content Across Large Format Digital Out Of Home Network

oOh!media has signed a multi-year partnership with Nine to deliver exclusive, customised 9News content across its national large format digital Out of Home network.

As part of the long-term agreement, 9News will provide more than 50 news updates each day, seven days a week, including content tailored for local markets. 9News headlines will appear across 74 of oOh!’s large format digital billboards across five capital cities – Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth – as well as regional Australia including the NSW Northern Rivers.

Cathy O’Connor, CEO oOh!, said: “The partnership with 9News is yet another step forward in our strategy to enhance the Out of Home experience by delivering high-quality, contextually relevant content at scale. This initiative further reinforces oOh!’s commitment to making public spaces better by providing timely, attention-grabbing content that extends the value exchange for both audiences and our advertising partners.”

oOh!’s technology team, together with its creative and innovation hub, POLY, collaborated to develop an innovative responsive design solution that streamlines the management of large-format digital content at scale. The new technology enables oOh! and Nine to use a single base template that seamlessly adapts across all seven unique large-format specifications.

Nine’s director of news and current affairs, Fiona Dear, said: “We have been actively evolving our news product to ensure we are reaching our audience where they are in their day-to-day lives. Whether that be on their daily commute, at work, or at home, we want our news content to be easy to consume and access. This partnership with oOh! is another piece to our puzzle, ensuring that we are broadening our distribution even further, and giving millions of Australians daily updates to keep them informed.”

9News is the latest media partner to join oOh!’s content network, which also includes News Corp Australia’s news.com.au, The Australian, and Vogue, running content across oOh!’s Street Furniture, Fly, Study and Office networks, as well as Broadsheet, the leading authority on what’s hot, on oOh!’s Office network.

Bel Harper, chief product and marketing officer at oOh!, added: “We are continuously innovating to make our Out of Home network a dynamic platform that engages audiences and delivers greater impact for advertisers. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to scalable solutions for key partners such as Nine, who can leverage the scale of our premium digital network to deliver contextual news to more Australians every day.”