oOh!media Expands Large Format Digital Network In Adelaide With Landmark Gepps Cross Launch

oOh!media has launched a new double-sided large format digital billboard at one of Adelaide’s busiest commuting corridors.

Part of oOh!’s Signature Series, the new digital site at Gepps Cross is positioned at a critical intersection in Northern Adelaide, providing a high dwell environment with maximum visibility for brand fame.

Gepps Cross is a five-way intersection that includes Grand Junction Road (east/west), Main North Road (south/northeast), and Port Wakefield Road (north). It is a pivotal junction for highways from Adelaide to Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and New South Wales. South Australia’s largest homemaker centre, which is just 10km from Adelaide’s CBD, the 62,000 sqm Gepps X Home HQ, is also close to the busy crossroads.

The landmark Gepps Cross large format digital site joins two other major new Out of Home builds oOh! has launched in Adelaide this year, including Mile End on South Road, one of Adelaide’s busiest corridors and a major arterial route. The other is in Campbelltown on Lower North East Road, serving the hard-to-reach northeast at the high-dwell intersection of Payneham, Glynburn, Montacute, and Lower North East Roads. These three new locations further extend oOh!’s footprint and capability to deliver impactful advertising solutions across key commuter routes in Adelaide.

Complementing oOh!’s new Out-of-Home investment in Adelaide is the installation of 60 new digital panels across the City of Adelaide Street furniture network. This significant expansion follows oOh! securing the long-term prestigious contract in 2022.

The newly installed and upgraded digital assets, combined with oOh!’s existing network, deliver 100 per cent weekly reach within the City of Adelaide, contributing to a total network reach of 97 per cent across the entire Adelaide market.

Paul Sigaloff, oOh!’s chief revenue and growth officer, said: “Our ongoing investment in Adelaide’s Out of Home advertising infrastructure underscores our commitment to providing brands with the most innovative and effective solutions available.

“The launch of the Gepps Cross digital billboard, along with our new builds at Mile End and Campbelltown, and the digitisation of our City of Adelaide Street furniture network, significantly enhances our ability to drive brand fame and deliver exceptional results for advertisers at scale across the South Australian capital.”