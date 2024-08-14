oOh!media Appoints Emmalee Crellin As Head Of Data Sales

oOh!media has appointed Emmalee Crellin to the newly created role of head of data sales, driving the go-to-market promotion and sales of oOh!’s data capabilities.

Crellin will be responsible for championing innovative data-led campaign solutions, and streamlining client interactions with the oOh! network, making it easier to achieve advertising objectives through targeted and effective campaigns.

Working within the sales support team and reporting to Ivan Gridchin, group director – product, data sales & solutions, Crellin will leverage oOh!’s exclusive out-of-home data agreement with Unpacked by Flybuys, as well as the partnership with Westpac DataX, which taps into weekly consumer behaviour across more than 12 million transacting customers across 800 buyer segments.

“Em’s appointment reinforces our leadership position in delivering measurable, data-led campaigns. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to ensure advertising and agency partners have access to the most premium audience spending data and insights. She brings a wealth of knowledge from her previous data strategy roles, and working collaboratively with our sales team will guide clients toward effective, sophisticated, data-driven buying practices. I’m delighted to welcome her to the oOh! team,” said Paul Sigaloff, chief revenue and growth officer, oOh!media.

An experienced digital marketer, Crellin joins oOh! after more than five years at Yahoo where she served as a senior data and insights strategist, overseeing the commercial data strategy and key growth drivers for this business across Australia and New Zealand.

“The opportunity to transform and simplify OOH campaign planning and measurement by leveraging oOh!’s industry-leading data suite is incredibly exciting. By utilising our exclusive data agreements, we can deliver targeted and effective campaigns that enhance advertising strategies and higher ROI for our clients,” said Crellin.