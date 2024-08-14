AdvertisingNewsletter

oOh!media Appoints Emmalee Crellin As Head Of Data Sales

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Emmalee Crellin, head of data sales, oOh!media.
Emmalee Crellin, head of data sales, oOh!media.

oOh!media has appointed Emmalee Crellin to the newly created role of head of data sales, driving the go-to-market promotion and sales of oOh!’s data capabilities.

Crellin will be responsible for championing innovative data-led campaign solutions, and streamlining client interactions with the oOh! network, making it easier to achieve advertising objectives through targeted and effective campaigns.

Working within the sales support team and reporting to Ivan Gridchin, group director – product, data sales & solutions, Crellin will leverage oOh!’s exclusive out-of-home data agreement with Unpacked by Flybuys, as well as the partnership with Westpac DataX, which taps into weekly consumer behaviour across more than 12 million transacting customers across 800 buyer segments.

“Em’s appointment reinforces our leadership position in delivering measurable, data-led campaigns. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to ensure advertising and agency partners have access to the most premium audience spending data and insights. She brings a wealth of knowledge from her previous data strategy roles, and working collaboratively with our sales team will guide clients toward effective, sophisticated, data-driven buying practices. I’m delighted to welcome her to the oOh! team,” said Paul Sigaloff, chief revenue and growth officer, oOh!media.

An experienced digital marketer, Crellin joins oOh! after more than five years at Yahoo where she served as a senior data and insights strategist, overseeing the commercial data strategy and key growth drivers for this business across Australia and New Zealand.

“The opportunity to transform and simplify OOH campaign planning and measurement by leveraging oOh!’s industry-leading data suite is incredibly exciting. By utilising our exclusive data agreements, we can deliver targeted and effective campaigns that enhance advertising strategies and higher ROI for our clients,” said Crellin.

Related posts:

  1. oOh!media Adds 35 Shopping Centres To Expand Retail Centre Portfolio
  2. MiQ Appoints Aaron Macarthur As Its New ANZ Director Of Business Development
  3. Pringles Feeds Aussies’ Spicy Side With New Work Via Thinkerbell
  4. AAMI, Telstra & Qantas Among Most Memorable Brands As Linear TV Wins Gold In Olympic Coverage
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T.

Latest News

L-R (top to bottom row): Gillian Franklin, Jeff Krug, Leisa Bacon, Suzana Ristevski.
Australian Association Of National Advertisers Welcomes Four New Board Members
Experience Advocacy Taskforce & AFFINITY Launch New Website
AAMI, Telstra & Qantas Among Most Memorable Brands As Linear TV Wins Gold In Olympic Coverage
TV Ratings (14/8/24): Jesse & Paige Meet More Setbacks As Nine Keeps Up Block Momentum
Register Lost your password?