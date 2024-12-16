oOh!media Appoints Boomtown’s Leanne Glamuzina As Head Of Marketing

oOh!media has appointed Leanne Glamuzina as head of marketing.

Glamuzina joins from Boomtown where she was marketing lead, and has also worked in senior marketing roles at Koala and was group marketing director at Nova Entertainment.

Neil Ackland, chief content, marketing and creative officer at oOh!media, said: “Leanne brings a great perspective on Out of Home from the client side buying media during her time at Koala, as well as broad media marketing expertise from many years at Nova Entertainment and her most recent role in elevating regional media at Boomtown.

“She joins oOh! ahead of the launch of MOVE 2.0, which, for the first time, will include measurements of all regional Out of Home, and her understanding and media insights will be invaluable. I look forward to welcoming Leanne to the oOh! team when she starts in February.

“We have been searching for the right candidate for this role since September, following Claire Woods’ announcement that she would be stepping down after more than six outstanding years. Claire has been a trusted and valued colleague and a driving force behind key marketing initiatives, including the launch of Outfronts. Her contributions have been immense, and she will be greatly missed. I wish her all the very best in her future endeavours”.

In a post on LinkedIn, Glamuzina said: “It is with mixed emotions that I share that I will be leaving my role at Boomtown on January 31. This decision has been a difficult one, as my time here has been full of growth, learning, and incredible experiences. I have been fortunate to work with an amazing team Brian Gallagher (GAICD) Madeleine Gregorio Nikki Clarkson, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to contribute and collaborate with incredibly talented people and media businesses”.

“Working at Boomtown will remain a career highlight. We are currently recruiting for my replacement. If you are keen to hear more, please DM me.

“As I transition, I am excited to announce that I will be joining oOh! – Australia’s leading out-of-home company as the Head of Marketing. I am thankful for this exciting new chapter and am eager to work with Neil Ackland and the talented team at oOh! as we continue to shape the future of the out-of-home industry.

“While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye, the next exciting chapter awaits. (But in the meantime, make sure you include regional media in your 2025 plans… brand and audience growth awaits)”.