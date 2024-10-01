ANZ & oOh!media Partner To Show Off Falcon In 3D OOH Campaign

oOh!media has launched a 3D Out of Home (OOH) campaign, with ANZ Falcon taking flight in a nationwide multi-format digital execution.

The campaign will run across more than 2,100 full-motion digital oOh! screens in five environments: retail, rail, fly, office, and study.

“Cyber-crime continues to have a significant impact on Australians and ANZ is committed to protecting its customers from fraudsters and criminal networks with its security capabilities,” said Sian Chadwick, general manager of marketing at ANZ.

“Partnering with oOh!media with this innovative 3D Out of Home execution demonstrates how we provide 24/7 protection from fraud with ANZ Falcon technology, in a contextually relevant way”.

“We’re thrilled to see ANZ Falcon leverage our national network of 3D-enabled digital screens to make this campaign fly. ANZ’s innovative approach showcases the full creative potential of 3D digital OOH at scale, driving brand fame by engaging audiences across our network,” said Chris Freel, group sales director, oOh!.

This is the latest phase of the ANZ Falcon campaign that launched earlier in 2024 and was created by Special Australia, with visual effects by Alt VFX, and media strategy from PHD Media Australia.

Timed to coincide with Cyber Security Awareness Month, the campaign for ANZ’s fraud detection and prevention technology follows the ANZ Falcon activation on oOh!’s iconic 3D site ‘The Bourke’ in Melbourne in early 2024.