OOh!media Announces Eight New Appointments Including Nine’s Ben Campbell

Announced at oOh!media’s Outfront, the agency has made a slew of new hires to its retail media division, reo, which is broadening its focus to incorporate sales representation of retailers’ assets across stores, websites, apps, and off-platform channels such as Meta, Google, and oOh!media.

“We’re delighted to welcome these eight retail media specialists to reo’s team of twenty professionals. They will bring market-leading expertise across retail media sales, data, technology, marketing, and operations, as we execute our mission to make it easy for retailers to create end-to-end media solutions that drive incremental growth and enhance customer engagement,” said Neil Ackland, chief content, marketing and creative officer, oOh!media.

oOh! has made a number of additions to reo’s team, including Ben Campbell, Nine’s former director of advertising and data products who has joined as director of data, product, and technology.

At Nine, Campbell led the commercial data and digital advertising product strategy, ad technology, digital sales strategy and enablement, and SMB ad platform functions. He was formerly the specialist sales director at Mi9 and head of digital commercial strategy at the Telegraph Media Group in London.

Also joining the reo leadership team, alongside general manager, Barry McGhee, is Raen Waghorn-Hughes. She has transitioned from oOh!’s head of content to become director of operations, bringing deep digital media expertise across her role at oOh! and previously Junkee Media. Alex Jensen has joined the team as commercial finance director after an internal promotion.

Steven Jones has joined as retailer growth lead. With experience establishing MixIn by Endeavour, Jones will drive retailer engagement and growth.

Heath Irving comes on board as product specialist from Criteo, where he was APAC solutions consultant for enterprise.

Karlie Taylor has joined as marketing manager. She most recently headed up marketing for SHOPLINE.

Rounding out the new hires are two business development managers. Clinton Angrove was most recently at Experian and was formerly the head of customer success at Zitcha. Rasheed Raman has joined from The Trade Desk and will work with retailers to build and quickly mobilise their retail media offerings.

PwC estimates the retail media category will hit $2.6 billion in Australia by 2026. reo is a complete end-to-end digital media sales solution.

reo continues to actively hire for multiple roles across business development, sales and data.