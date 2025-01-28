Once Upon A Time In The Scottish Highlands, Harrison Ford Met Glenmorangie

Harrison Ford stars in Glenmorangie’s campaign, ‘Once Upon a Time in Scotland,’ directed by filmmaker Joel Edgerton.

Ford has been unveiled as the new global ambassador of single malt whiskey brand Glenmorangie.

In the campaign film, the Hollywood actor journeys to the Highlands to immerse himself in the traditions of smooth whiskey and kilt attire.

Filmed in the northeast Highlands of Scotland, it features the real Glenmorangie distillery team.

“Unlike other drinks categories, where the audience might be easier to define, the appeal of Scotch whisky isn’t about a specific group—it’s all about the occasion and moment,” explained MacRae over an email exchange with me to discuss the campaign. And those themes are perfectly captured in the series. The “off-script style” series follows Harrison Ford as he decides he wants to go to Scotland. During a meditation the 82-year-old actor envisions himself sipping Glenmorangie beside a fire in a castle. Being Harrison Ford he duly sets off to film an advert to make the vision a reality. The result is a beautifully shot, humourous, and definitely irreverent take on the classic scotch whisky advert,” Caspar MacRae, President & CEO at The Glenmorangie Company told Forbes.

“We chose to collaborate with Harrison Ford for this campaign for several reasons—importantly, he’s a genuine single malt whisky fan and appreciates every ounce of craft that goes into making it. He’s also someone with far-reaching appeal, and he’s also very passionate about storytelling which comes across in his own work but also in this campaign,” MacRae added.

“It’s a tribute to Glenmorangie’s sensibilities that they let us be less than totally serious. I think what Joel has produced has a certain charm to it, because it’s unpretentious and just amusing.” The short series is both amusing and interesting as you follow Ford through some of the classic expectations for the action actor and a whisky advert,” Ford said.

Credits:

Director: Joel Edgerton

Creative director: Justin O’Shea

Photographer: Lachlan Bailey

Stylist: Christine Centenera

Lead production agencies: Bandits and Hungry Man