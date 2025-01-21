OMO’s Latest Campaign ‘Comeback Again. And Again’ Via 303 MullenLowe Is An Ode To Sport & Dirt

OMO has launched a new campaign via 303 MullenLowe using its long-standing ‘Dirt is Good’ positioning.

With a tagline of ‘Comeback again. And again,’ the campaign was directed by Dave Wood of GoodOil. The trans-Tasman campaign focuses on getting back into sport after a long break.

Running across TV and OOH in both Australia and NZ, the campaign also comprises in-store activity, with a special OMO offer to cover sport registration fees in 2025 for those planning their own sporting comeback.

“This is the next chapter in the highly effective and longstanding ‘Dirt Is Good’ brand idea. Having given kids permission to get dirty for years, OMO is now inspiring grown-ups to get back to the pitch,” 303 MullenLowe Sydney chief strategy officer Jody Elston said.

“AusPlay data reveals that participation in organised sport drops away for young and midlife adults as life gets in the way. We wanted to show that anyone can stage a comeback and remind them of the fun they’ve been missing out on. In today’s sanitised world, it’s refreshing to see adults enjoying the fun and freedom that comes with sport and not worrying about the dirt. And what better way to demonstrate the restorative power of OMO Ultimate than by telling the story of a middling weekend footballer returning to the pitch, albeit very briefly,” Elston added.

“Research undertaken as part of the campaign development had reinforced the strong connection both Australians and New Zealanders have with sport. However, many believed their ‘best sporting days were behind them, thanks to life’s demands, other priorities or aching bones’,” Unilever Australia’s home care marketing manager Annie Lucchitti said.

“That’s where OMO can help. Not only do we want to encourage more Aussies and Kiwis to get back to sport, but we want to help them believe that grand comebacks are within reach. Anyone can head back to the pitch – with their self-doubt washed away. We love this campaign’s ability to reinforce that OMO is a product you can come back to again and again as part of your own sporting comeback. OMO has been demonstrating Dirt Is Good for decades, and with sport being such an integral part of ANZ’s fabric, we want to encourage people to challenge themselves again to get back into those communities and surprise themselves with what it can be in their lives at all ages,” Lucchitti added.

