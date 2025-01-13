Omnicom Wins Kimberly-Clark’s Mammoth Media, IPG & WPP Split Creative

Kimberly-Clark has wrapped its global creative and media review, splitting the work between IPG and WPP on the creative side with Omnicom managing the media.

A Kimberly-Clark spokesperson told B&T that IPG will take on the creative for its Clark’s Feminine Care and Family Care brands which include Kotex, Kleenex, Wondersoft and Viva.

WPP, meanwhile, will handle Kimberly-Clark’s Baby and Child Care and Adult Care brands. These include Huggies, Pull-Ups, DryNites, Little Swimmers, Depend and Poise.

Kimberly-Clark’s creative work had previously been split across a variety of agencies including R/GA, Ogilvy and UM.

Omnicom, however, has walked away with the big prize: media. Globally, Kimberly-Clark spent somewhere in the order of $US1.1 billion (around $AU1.78 billion at today’s rate). This media review excluded the US, however, which would account for a significant chunk of that spend.

Locally, Kimberly-Clark’s media had been managed by Mindshare. B&T has approached GroupM for comment.

In the US, Publicis will continue as Kimberly-Clark’s media partner.

“We are excited and eager to get to work with our partners ahead,” said the Kimberly-Clark spokesperson.

The review came off the back of Kimberly-Clark’s Powering Care strategy—a $Us1.5 billion ($AU2.43 billion) restructuring program that sought to cut its Capex spending, boost productivity and reduce complexity from within the sprawling company.