MediaNewsletter

Olympians Face The Tipping Point Machine In Prime-Time Charity Special

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read
Todd Woodbridge, Libby Trickett, Emily Seebohm & Blake Cochrane

As the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics draw near, the Nine Network is preparing a special prime-time edition of its popular game show, Tipping Point. The show will star three of Australia’s greatest swimming legends, all playing for a charity.

Hosted by tennis legend and former Olympian Todd Woodbridge, the episode will feature six Olympic champions, including four-time gold medallist Libby Trickett, three-time gold medallist Emily Seebohm, and dual Paralympic gold medallist Blake Cochrane, who will also co-host Nine’s Paralympic coverage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Channel 9 (@channel9)

Cochrane will be raising vital funds for the Humpty Dumpty Foundation, which aims to provide essential and often lifesaving medical equipment for sick kids in hospitals across Australia. Seebohm will be playing for Endometriosis Australis, a charity that endeavours to increase recognition of endometriosis, provide endometriosis education programs, and provide funding for endometriosis research. Meanwhile, Trickett is playing for The Carer’s Foundation, which provides family Carers with our unique wellbeing programs to support their physical, emotional and mental wellbeing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blake Cochrane (@blakecochrane)

With counters worth more than ever before, the group will channel their competitive spirit from the pool, competing to secure vital funding for their chosen charities.

This special Olympic edition of the Tipping Point, which the network has described as “the most competitive grab for cash ever,” will air on the Nine Network on July 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Related posts:

  1. “Not In The Best Interests Of The Game”: Nine Strips Origin Ad
  2. Nine Staffers Pass A Vote Of No Confidence In Mike Sneesby Following Mass Reduncancies
  3. Paul Kent Reportedly Sacked After Wild Viral Brawl
  4. Seven Restructures Sport Team & Promotes Chris Jones To Lead Network Sport
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE: JustEggs Acquired By Global Adtech Firm Seedtag
Chris Jones is Seven's new head of sport.
Seven Restructures Sport Team & Promotes Chris Jones To Lead Network Sport
Paul Kent Reportedly Sacked After Wild Viral Brawl
Nestle's Anneliese Douglass and GroupM's Aimee Buchanan talk pitching.
Unwrapped: Nestlé’s Anneliese Douglass And GroupM’s Aimee Buchanan On The Perfect Pitch Process
Register Lost your password?