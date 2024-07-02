Olympians Face The Tipping Point Machine In Prime-Time Charity Special

As the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics draw near, the Nine Network is preparing a special prime-time edition of its popular game show, Tipping Point. The show will star three of Australia’s greatest swimming legends, all playing for a charity.

Hosted by tennis legend and former Olympian Todd Woodbridge, the episode will feature six Olympic champions, including four-time gold medallist Libby Trickett, three-time gold medallist Emily Seebohm, and dual Paralympic gold medallist Blake Cochrane, who will also co-host Nine’s Paralympic coverage.

Cochrane will be raising vital funds for the Humpty Dumpty Foundation, which aims to provide essential and often lifesaving medical equipment for sick kids in hospitals across Australia. Seebohm will be playing for Endometriosis Australis, a charity that endeavours to increase recognition of endometriosis, provide endometriosis education programs, and provide funding for endometriosis research. Meanwhile, Trickett is playing for The Carer’s Foundation, which provides family Carers with our unique wellbeing programs to support their physical, emotional and mental wellbeing.

With counters worth more than ever before, the group will channel their competitive spirit from the pool, competing to secure vital funding for their chosen charities.

This special Olympic edition of the Tipping Point, which the network has described as “the most competitive grab for cash ever,” will air on the Nine Network on July 2 at 7:30 p.m.