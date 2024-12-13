MediaNewsletter

Okanui Partners With Antipodes Yacht For 2024 Sydney To Hobart

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Beloved Australian family owned beachwear apparel brand Okanui, has just announced its sponsorship of the Antipodes yacht in the 2024 Rolex Sydney to Hobart yacht race. The investment will see the yacht fully branded, as well as the full team racing head to toe in Okanui kit for the duration of the race.

Antipodes, the Santa Cruz 72, will disembark on the 26th of December to compete in the annual race, following its debut in 2022. Antipodes owner, investment banker Geoff Hill, will be racing for the 21st and final time. His team has an all male crew, apart from one female sailor, his daughter Natasha Parker.

“This sponsorship is incredibly special for us at Antipodes,” said Geoff Hill, owner and skipper. “Okanui’s deep family heritage and focus on quality resonates with our values as a team. Not to mention we’re excited to represent such an iconic Australian brand on this incredible journey”.

Okanui’s sponsorship of the family-oriented Antipodes team aligns with its own rich family legacy. The brand was founded in 1978 by Dick Ash, who at just 15, crafted his first pair of board shorts using his mum’s sewing machine and old canvas mail bags from the Avalon Post Office. For over 45 years Okanui has remained a family owned business, with Dick’s niece Wendy Kasprowicz and her husband Simon now at the helm, focusing on producing high-quality, fun and comfortable clothing.

“Partnering with Antipodes is a natural fit for Okanui,” said Simon Kasprowicz, CEO at Okanui. “Both Okanui and Antipodes share a love for adventure, tradition, and the unique bonds that bring families and communities together. We’re proud to be part of this historic race and look forward to showcasing our brand in such an exciting and meaningful way.”
Since rebuilding the boat in 2019, Antipodes has sailed over 250,000 miles, competing in iconic races such as Antigua Race Week and the Rolex China Sea Regatta. This year, the team competed in the Sydney to Gold Coast Race, Gold Coast to Mackay Race and Airlie Beach Race Week Regatta before returning to Sydney for the iconic Blue Water Series, with Geoff Hill recently being awarded the 2023 Australian Ocean Racing Championship for the most miles sailed in 2023.

In addition to branding the yacht and fitting out the crew, Okanui will also conduct a full content shoot, which will see striking visuals captured for use across social and traditional media. The sponsorship is also the beginning of a longer-term relationship between the team and the brand as Geoff Hill and Natasha Parker will serve as long-term Okanui brand ambassadors, appearing in future PR campaigns.

Related posts:

  1. Government To Compel Social Platforms To Strike Commercial Deals Under Beefed-Up Bargaining Code
  2. Radio Ratings: Kyle & Jackie O’s Melbourne Gamble Falls Flat
  3. WARC: Facebook “On Track” To Exceed $150B In Ad Revenue
  4. Pop The Champers, It’s Time For B&T’s Best Industry Parties Of 2024
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Howatson + Co Retains Carbon Neutral Status
TV Ratings (12/12/2024): Nine’s Great Getaways & Tipping Point Power Nine To Prime Time Glory
Toot Toot! Bonds & The Wiggles Reunite On An Exclusive Country Collaboration
QMS Picks Its Favourite OOH From 2024
Register Lost your password?