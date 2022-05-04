Ogilvy Australia And Transport For NSW Bring Back ‘What’s Your Plan B?’ Campaign

The NSW government has teamed up with Ogilvy Australia to launch the newest edition of the infamous ‘What’s your plan B?’ campaign, reminding motorists to think about their planned route home after drinking alcohol.

The campaign, which primarily targets men aged 17-49 and younger women, highlights the impacts drinking can have and encourages NSW road users to avoid putting themselves and others at risk by driving while under the influence.

The newest edition of the Plan B campaign involves a massive man who goes by Terry Godmother reminding people of the safer options available to them after putting a couple of beers away.

Toby Talbot, chief creative officer at Ogilvy Network, says: “Terry Godmother is our new loveable, mystical voice of reason, who emphasises the importance of having a Plan B in a memorable way. He is the voice in our head we all need to get home safely after drinking.

“The team were proud to work with Transport for NSW on this latest iteration of the Plan B road safety campaign, now in its tenth year. This new take on the successful Plan B campaign will encourage roader users to plan ahead to save lives.”

Tara McCarthy, deputy secretary of safety, environment and regulation at Transport for NSW, says: “Drink driving is one of the biggest causes of death and injury on NSW roads. This campaign reminds drivers that if you’ve been drinking, you need a Plan B to get home safely.

“Working with Ogilvy, we were able to bring this message to life and ensure that Terry Godmother’s words of wisdom help create safer roads for people across NSW.”

Here’s the video, for those interested: