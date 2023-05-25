Officeworks And The National Gallery Of Victoria Set To Make Bigger Things Happen With New Partnership

Officeworks has announced a new multi-year partnership with the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), one of Australia’s most prominent art institutions, to support creative and educational experiences through unique and inspiring events for communities across Australia.

Reflecting the Australian retailer’s mission to make bigger things happen, the two-year partnership with the NGV is set to incorporate art initiatives, events and experiences that encourage people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to explore their creativity and access educational opportunities through art and play. The first chapter of the partnership sees Officeworks support Up, Down and All Around: Daniel Emma for Kids, an all-ages exhibition designed by acclaimed Australian design studio Daniel Emma (helmed by Daniel to and Emma Aiston) opening on 2 June, as Major Partner.

Officeworks is also supporting NGV’s Top Arts 2023, an annual showcase of Victorian students’ extraordinary works of art and folios that achieved outstanding results in VCE Art or VCE Studio Arts in 2022. As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting Australian students’ education, Officeworks will present the newly established Creativity Award, recognising the most creative use of materials, to be announced on 19 June. The partnership will also see Officeworks support the NGV Kids on Tour regional program, engaging with the NGV Teens and Learn programs, and more.

Officeworks managing director, Sarah Hunter, said the partnership reflects NGV and Officeworks’ shared commitment to inspiring creativity and supporting education for all Australians. “At Officeworks, we’re committed to inspiring creativity and making art accessible to all. Creativity and the ability to learn is within us all, and by making it accessible, we hope to convey an important message that art and education is for everyone,” she said.

“We recognise the educational benefits of fostering imagination through art and play, and we hope that through this partnership, we can encourage people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to learn, create, and connect.

“Our partnership with the NGV is built on our shared focus of supporting the creativity within everyone, and we’re honoured to be working together over the next two years to support initiatives and events that will inspire thousands of Australians to help make bigger things happen, every day.”

NGV director Tony Ellwood AM, said: “We are delighted to welcome Officeworks as a major partner of the NGV, supporting the new design-focused kids exhibition with Daniel Emma, plus other significant programming for young people including NGV’s Top Arts exhibition and NGV Kids on Tour. Building upon a shared passion to cultivate creativity, this important new partnership with Officeworks reinforces NGV’s commitment to provide accessible opportunities for children to be inspired by art and design.”

Reflecting its ambition to inspire Australians to work, learn, create and connect, Officeworks stocks thousands of art and craft products in-store and online, including private label brands Born and Kadink, that help people of all ages bring their creative ideas to life. The imaginative Up, Down and All Around: Daniel Emma for Kids exhibition is on display from 2 June – 8 October 2023 at NGV International, 180 St Kilda Road, Melbourne. Free entry. The annual Top Arts exhibition is on display until 9 July 2023 at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Fed Square, Ground Level, NGV Design Studio. Free entry.