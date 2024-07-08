OA Collective Appoints Ashleah Harding As Agency Sales Director

OA Collective has appointed Ashleah Harding to the newly established role of agency sales director (Southern States).

With a career spanning leadership roles at Woolworth’s Cartology, Nine Entertainment Group and Fairfax Media, Harding brings a wealth of experience and a vast network of contacts within the FMCG and retail sectors to OA Collective. Her achievements include winning a “prestigious” B&T Women in Media Award in 2023.

“Ashleah’s appointment signifies a pivotal moment for OA Collective as we continue to drive rapid growth in our business and expand our OOH network, particularly across the critical southern region,” said Grant Kirkby, co-founder of OA Collective. “Her role is focused on delivering excellence through market-leading OOH media campaigns across our newly established network of premium independent out-of-home assets across Australia and New Zealand.”

OA Collective has created a model that empowers independent OOH owners by consolidating them under one roof. This innovative approach simplifies the process for advertisers, providing easy access to premium assets through a single point of contact and contract. In addition, it supports Australian-owned small businesses, ensuring that advertising investments remain within the local economy.

“The Australian OOH advertising market is valued at approximately AUD $1.1 billion annually,” said Warren Moore, co-founder of OA Collective. “This figure reflects the significant investment and presence of OOH advertising within the broader media landscape in Australia. Now thanks to OA Collective independent OOH owners can now gain greater access to this spend as a united force and new platform within the sector.”

Expressing her enthusiasm for joining OA Collective, Ashleah Harding said, “I am incredibly excited to be part of a business that is reshaping the OOH landscape. OA Collective is at the forefront of championing independence in the out-of-home sector, uniting independent OOH owners to offer advertisers unprecedented access to a network of premium assets. Our collaborative network continues to grow and deliver mass scale and simplicity demanded by brands, enabling impactful campaigns that drive tangible results.”

“Our focus is to unlock new opportunities for independent OOH owners through a collaborative network that facilitates large-scale advertising solutions,” Harding added. “This approach ensures that campaigns are straightforward, compelling, and designed to drive consumer engagement and purchase.”