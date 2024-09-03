Nunn Media Appoints Head Of Strategy & Innovation & Senior Account Manager To Growing Sydney Office

Nunn Media has bolstered its planning and client service capabilities, appointing Mitch Hunter to head of strategy and innovation and Melissa Galanos to senior account manager.

Mitch Hunter has joined Nunn Media’s Sydney office as head of strategy and innovation, bringing experience from a multi-disciplinary background spanning creative, media, and customer experience (CX).

Hunter has worked in senior roles at agencies including PHD, Naked, Apparent, Bohemia, Mojo, and The Core Agency, and throughout her career has supported many iconic brands including Vodafone, Coca-Cola, Pepsico, Tourism Australia, Telstra, and Unilever.

“Mitch has done everything from helping redefine client business models, to developing award-winning creative and media campaigns. Her ability to blend creative strategy with a deep understanding of the customer journey makes her the perfect fit for this role. Her passion for tackling challenges head-on and driving demonstrable results will deliver strong outcomes for our clients,” said Chris Walton, managing director of Nunn Media Sydney.

Also joining Nunn Media following new business growth is Melissa Galanos in the newly created senior account manager position. With more than six years in media, she has a background in planning and buying having worked across both offline and online channels.

Galanos comes to Nunn Media after more than three years at Slingshot and has worked across brands including Universal Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Australian Pork, Daikin, and Inspirations Paint.

“Melissa has a proven ability to manage complex campaigns and deliver results for a broad base of clients in what is a rapidly evolving media landscape. We welcome both her and Mitch to the growing Nunn Media business in Sydney,” added Walton.

Nunn Media’s clients include Spotlight Retail Group, JB HiFi, The Lottery Office, 13CABS, MG Motors, Aussie Broadband, Silversea Cruises, Spin Master and Bakers Delight.