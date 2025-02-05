NSW Rugby League Kicks Off Landmark BarTV Sports Deal: But What Does It Mean For The Future Of Broadcasting & Sponsorship?

In a ground-breaking move, NSW-based media and production company BarTV Sports has entered into a strategic alliance with the New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL). The partnership, which kicked off the NSWRL Junior Representatives Competitions metropolitan competitions over the weekend, will provide the NSWRL’s 117,000 members and supporters with extensive coverage from grassroots all the way up to major competitions across NSW for up to $19.95 a month.

The NSWRL Junior Representatives competitions covered include SLE Andrew Johns Cup (Under 16s Boys), Westpac Lisa Fiaola Cup (Under 17s Girls, metropolitan and regional), UNE Harold Matthews Cup (Under 17s Boys), SLE Laurie Daley Cup (Under 18s Boys), Westpac Tarsha Gale Cup (Under 19s Women) and UNE SG Ball Cup (Under 19s Men).

The NSWRL Major Competitions covered include The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup, Harvey Norman NSW Women’s Premiership, Jersey Flegg Cup (Under 21s Men), Leagues Clubs Australia Ron Massey Cup, Sydney Shield, Men’s Country Championships, Women’s Country Championships, Denton Engineering Cup (Newcastle), and the Harrigan Premiership (Illawarra).

The move follows the introduction of a dedicated subscription-based app for NSWRL TV in 2024, which commenced as a pilot program in 2020 to provide another platform for NSW Rugby League fans after the COVID-19 pandemic saw crowds restricted.

“The partnership with BarTV provides a significant uplift from what we were able to offer NSWRL TV subscribers in the first year of NSWRL TV, which proved to be a huge success after resonating strongly with our fans across the state,” NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden said. “The new offering with BarTV is a unique opportunity that will provide an extensive, high-quality and affordable option for our fans, and most importantly, the ability to watch matches at all levels and from every corner of NSW.

“We are really excited about the partnership and look forward to what it brings to our game and our community, and I look forward to the season ahead.”

Supporting Fans & The Broader Rugby League Ecosystem

Josh Mason, CEO of BarTV Sports, called the collaboration a transformative step for rugby league in New South Wales, particularly in regional areas. “This partnership is a wonderful opportunity for BarTV Sports and a great vote of confidence in our platform,” Mason said. “The dramatic uptick in game numbers will be great for rugby league in NSW, especially in regional areas.”

BarTV leverages advanced technology to ensure high-quality streaming, even in remote areas. “We continually push technology – including the use of network technologies like Starlink for remote areas and have a great relationship with Amazon Web Services to promote reliable delivery to consumers. We have a huge network of contractors and a very “teachable” and scalable workflow, which means expansion and onboarding is a very smooth process,” Mason explained.

Mason said that BarTV is well-equipped to meet the demands of this expanded coverage, noting, “In 2024, BarTV’s custom streaming services actually produced over 8,000 games for a huge base of clients, so the introduction of 900 games for NSWRL is not a huge concern from a technology standpoint.”

Subscribers can look forward to significant enhancements compared to previous years. “In only showing some games in 2024, subscribers following a particular team might have only been able to watch one game per month. Covering every match in 2025 means some of these users will quadruple the content they see – so whilst the price has increased, we believe it represents great value for money”.

“BarTV Sports – in creating our own cloud technology – pushes the envelope in what streaming can do. Live replays on single camera footage, remote produced and remotely commentated streams, enhanced graphics such as live team lists… Also (see below), in a few weeks BarTV Sports will release a feature on the app that allows fans to vote live for “players of the match” (when player data is available). We aim to constantly innovate and promote our clients”.

Beyond enhancing fan experiences, BarTV’s partnership also supports the broader rugby league ecosystem. “In addition to our public platform, BarTV Sports also offers an exceptional “coaching portal” – free to coaches, referees and competition administrators – which instantly feeds automatic clips and highlights to subscribers. This has shown itself to be an exceptional tool for talent identification, analysing referee performance, judiciary needs and also media – so this increase in capacity will be wonderful for aspects of the game in NSW,” Mason said.

“In the early days of the NSWRL partnership, not every game will feature commentary, but every game will be shown with full graphics and ambient/crowd audio. As more games are played, more commentators will be brought in to improve the coverage, but our focus is on showing all games to a particular level of quality,” Mason explained.

“Finals games in competitions may feature additional cameras (and additional staff), but BarTV can utilise remote production technology to drive down costs. Finally, BarTV’s custom streaming platforms allow us to be the most cost-effective in the market – meaning competitors are not charged fees for platform hosting, graphics or hourly streaming rates. This is unique to BarTV Sports and separates us from others operating in this space”.

What Does This Mean For Rugby League Die-Hards?

If you aren’t one to limit yourself to just the major NRL and NRLW competitions and spend hours consuming all kinds of Rugby League content, including the reserve grade Knock On Effect and the Harvey Norman NSW Women’s Premiership, you can rest easily with the knowledge that you don’t have to subscribe to yet another service just to get your fix.

While the details are still being ironed out, B&T understands that the select games that currently air on Foxtel and Kayo will remain on the platform. BarTV will pick up the remaining games and will likely upload single-camera footage of those housed on Foxtel once the embargo has lifted.

“The strategic alliance between the NSWRL and BarTV will bring more than 900 games to fans across NSW in 2025 and will have no impact on matches televised by commercial or pay-TV broadcasters,” a spokesperson for the NSWRL told B&T.

However, for those who want to consume as much content as there is on offer, BarTV Sports features a range of packages, including free content, a $6.95 48-hour pass, and a $19.95 monthly subscription.

Community Streamers Left Out?

While the BarTV-NSWRL partnership is undoubtedly a significant step forward for broadcasting rugby league in New South Wales, it does have significant ramifications for smaller, community-based streamers like Bunnies TV, a channel that has long been dedicated to broadcasting South Sydney Rabbitohs grassroots games.

With over 9,000 followers on Instagram and 11,000 on YouTube, Bunnies TV has carved out a niche by offering live, free coverage of local rugby league, providing fans with a personal and accessible viewing experience. However, the new exclusive arrangement with BarTV means that Bunnies TV will no longer be permitted to stream and call any NSWRL games live and for free.

In a statement posted to social media, the channel said: “The NSWRL has announced a partnership with BarTV Sports, a paid subscription streaming service that will give fans the opportunity to watch every game across their junior representative and major competitions. As a result of this, Bunnies TV will no longer be permitted to stream and call any NSWRL game live and free.”