NRMA Insurance & Surfing Australia Announce New Partnership Boosting Support For Grassroots Surfing

Surfing Australia and NRMA Insurance have announced a new landmark partnership, unveiling the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle (ABB) presented by NRMA Insurance. This collaboration cements NRMA Insurance’s role as the new presenting partner for the world’s biggest team surfing event and Australia’s premier club surfing contest.

The Hyundai ABB presented by NRMA Insurance is not your average surfing competition. Featuring a unique tag team format, the event features five surfers per team – two Open surfers, one Open female, one Junior (male or female), and one over 35 Master (male or female), with reserves. Over 85 clubs compete in eight qualifying rounds across Australia, with 42 teams advancing to the Grand Final. The Grand Final will take place at the iconic point break of Burleigh Heads, Queensland, on 8-9 March 2025.

As presenting partner, NRMA Insurance will have prominent brand exposure at the Grand Final and through the live broadcast for fans nationwide on Foxtel, Kayo Freebies and YouTube. NRMA Insurance will also sponsor the NRMA Insurance Power Surfer, selected by each club as the only athlete in the team to surf twice and go out last to help bring the victory home.

“This is a big moment for grassroots surfing. We are truly excited to welcome NRMA Insurance as the presenting partner of the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle. At the heart of both Surfing Australia and NRMA Insurance is a shared purpose: helping people, lifting them up, and strengthening communities. This partnership goes beyond competition—it’s an investment in the future of Australian surfing. It’s about nurturing the next generation of champions and bringing people together to create a stronger, more connected surfing community. And that is something worth celebrating,” said Surfing Australia CEO Chris Mater.

Since its inception in 2013, the ABB series has contributed over $1.2 million to Australian Boardrider clubs.

“We are proud to be partnering with Surfing Australia and supporting this unique event which represents the community spirit of Boardrider clubs around the country and plays an important role in fostering grassroots surfing. This partnership is another way NRMA Insurance is helping local communities and an exciting opportunity for our brand to engage with new audiences nationwide,” said NRMA Insurance chief customer and marketing officer Michelle Klein.

This is the event’s second year at the new location of Burleigh Heads, on Queensland’s Gold Coast. Surfers will face a challenging course starting at the top of Burleigh Hill. They will run down into the national park, navigating over the rocks to get out to the waves, then once hitting the shore competitors must then run back uphill to tag their teammate, or cross the finish line.

The Grand Final will feature legends of the sport and has previously seen 7x World Champion Layne Beachley, 3x World Champion Mick Fanning, 2x World Champion Damien Hardman, 1x World Champion Joel Parkinson, 1x World Champion Mark Occhilupo,1x World Champion Chelsea Hedges, Taj Burrow, Kieren Perrow, Sally Fitzgibbons, Owen Wright, Tyler Wright, Josh Kerr, Sierra Kerr, Connor O’Leary, Ethan Ewing, George Pittar, Joel Vaughan, Liam O’Brien, Ryan Callinan, Macy Callaghan, Laura Enever, Jarvis Earle, Isabella Nichols, Molly Picklum and Bede Durbidge, all competing for their clubs in the past.

Local knowledge and fitness will play a crucial role, as defending champions Burleigh Boardriders aim to retain their title.

