NRMA Insurance Partners With Campfire x To Share Traditional Wisdom On Extreme Weather Events

NRMA Insurance has partnered with Indigenous-owned creative consultancy Campfire x to produce a powerful documentary, The Knowledge Keepers, spotlighting First Nations knowledge about land management and extreme weather preparedness.

The documentary is part of NRMA Insurance’s support of Beyond 3%, which commits 3 per cent of its broadcast media budget to First Nations media, an initiative identified and facilitated through its media partner, Initiative Media.

The 30-minute documentary will air on NITV at 6pm AEST on Monday 14 April and be available to stream free on SBS On Demand.

Produced by Indigenous-owned Creative Consultancy, Campfire x, The Knowledge Keepers follows First Nations land practitioners as they answer questions from the next generation on how to care for Country, drawing on 65,000 years of wisdom around fire, flood and heat management.

The film follows Euahlayi man, Monash Researcher and lead of the National Indigenous Disaster Resilience program, Bhiame Williamson, along with Indigenous land experts from across Australia, who gave Campfire x permission to share their knowledge.

Set against the backdrop of a campfire, Williamson answers questions from children, and highlights the importance of listening to Country, and how bringing Indigenous practices to the forefront of mainstream land management can help Australia be better prepared for extreme weather.

The film explores techniques such as cultural burning to help prevent bushfires, the use of native flora and fauna in urban areas to reduce heat and improve community health, and regenerating

wetlands to reduce flood risks.

NRMA Insurance chief customer and marketing officer Michelle Klein said: “It was an honour to work with Campfire x to showcase First Nations environmental cultural practices and expertise

through rich content, because knowledge is most powerful when it is shared.

“We are proud to continue to invest in First Nations media companies and Indigenous storytelling as part of our support of the Beyond 3% initiative.”

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples represent 3.8% of the Australian population, however, the media that exists to serve these communities are not often considered as part of advertising

campaign planning. In 2021, NITV launched The Beyond 3% Initiative which seeks to engage media agencies and brands to begin to address this gap by committing to increasing investment in

Indigenous media platforms to at least a 3% target.

On producing the documentary, Campfire x Director Peter Kirk said: “This was one of the most rewarding projects Campfire x has been involved with. The intersection of storytelling between a

large company and First Nations land managers was something that happens rarely and so openly.

“It was a pleasure to see NRMA Insurance have faith in Campfire x to capture content through First Nations cultural practices. It’s a credit to NRMA Insurance and demonstrates their commitment to First Nations causes and their trust in the process.

“I would ask that all companies engaging First Nations creatives have complete trust in their ability to create great work.”

NITV is proudly one of many media services across Australia providing a voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and a place for their stories to be shared, explored and celebrated.

The Knowledge Keeper’s Documentary Credits

NRMA Insurance

Brand Executive Producer – Raelene Metlitzky

Brand Sponsor – Esther Horsley

Media Specialist – Joshua Harrison

Content Marketing Specialist – Maria Kaladze

Content Producer – Luke Mortimer

Campfire x

Director – Peter Kirk

Producer – Brad Cooke

Director of Photography – Brendan Blacklock

Sound Operator – Luke Agius

Steadicam Operator – Justin Rule

Production Manager – Serena Rettenmaier

Heckler

Post-production editor – Daniel Page