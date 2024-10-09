NewsletterSports marketing

NRL Gets Wings With Red Bull Partnership

The National Rugby League (NRL) has announced that international brand Red Bull as the official energy drink partner of the NRL and NRLW from 2025.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said the partnership between two leading and exciting brands was a natural fit and would span multiple elements of the sport including the NRL and NRLW Premierships, the Men’s and Women’s Origin Series, Rugby League Las Vegas, the All Stars contests and the Pacific Championships as well as Rugby League high performance and talent pathways.

“We are delighted to partner with a global brand like Red Bull for the biggest events on the Rugby league calendar,” Abdo said. “The success of Rugby League in 2024 is highlighted by the stature of the partners attracted to the sport”.

“Red Bull is all about innovation, energy and entertainment and so is the NRL. Rugby League reflects the very best of a modern, vibrant and diverse community and we can’t wait to work together with Red Bull on exciting and unique experiences for our fans”.

To launch the partnership, a Red Bull Gives You Wiiings Aerobatic Display by Matt Hall, a Red Bull Air Race world champion and former Royal Australian Air Force top gun fighter pilot, at the Grand Final Week Beach Touch Football event at Bondi Beach at 12.15pm.

 

Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

