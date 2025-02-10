Foxtel Promises NRL 2025 To Be “Bigger, Bolder & Better”

The NRL’s 2025 season was officially launched yesterday at a high-energy event in Sydney, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be the biggest and most dynamic season in rugby league history. As record-breaking audience numbers and exponential streaming growth continue to shape the sport, the league is taking bold steps to deliver fans unparalleled access and coverage.

B&T was honoured to be invited along to the launch to chat with some of the key industry leaders who are driving the evolution of NRL broadcasting.

Fox League’s Expansive Vision for 2025

Fox League, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports are doubling down on their commitment to delivering the most comprehensive NRL coverage yet. Managing Director of Fox Sports, Steve Crawley, emphasised the unprecedented growth of the game and the network’s role in it, stating, “The game is in great health, breaking records across all metrics, and we’re excited for the season to begin. We’re committed to giving you the best seat in the house – we can’t wait.”

Last year saw a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in NRL viewership, with over five billion minutes streamed across Foxtel platforms. This success has been largely driven by innovative broadcast strategies and the growing influence of Kayo Sports. “We had a fantastic year. Last year was a record start to the season, and we’re building on that momentum.”

He further elaborated on Kayo’s approach to seamless sponsorship integration: “We ensure advertisers get strong visibility while keeping the integrity of the game intact. We want to enhance the fan experience, not disrupt it,” said CEO of Kayo Sports, Julian Ogrin.

Patrick Delany, CEO of Foxtel Group, spoke passionately about retaining and growing the sport’s audience, noting, “There’s nothing like a season launch because, in sports, the beginning of the season is when fans’ hope and optimism are at their peak. This is when we see a huge surge in subscriptions and engagement.”

A Star-Studded Broadcast Line-Up

Fox League has unveiled an extensive programming slate designed to keep fans engaged every day of the week. Returning shows include NRL 360, The Matty Johns Podcast, NRL Tonight, and The Late Show with Matty Johns, all of which will provide expert analysis, in-depth discussions, and exclusive insights into the game.

One of the biggest priorities for 2025 is ensuring that fans feel more connected than ever. NRL 360 host Braith Anasta highlighted the importance of integrating fan feedback into programming.

“We incorporate fan concerns and topics into our rundown to ensure we’re covering what matters most,” Anasta explained. He also mentioned that there have been discussions around allowing fans to appear on the show in a more interactive segment. “A lot of fans have asked if they can be on the show, and honestly, I think it’s a great idea. It’s something we’re seriously considering,” he added.

Adding further weight to the broadcast team, former Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters has been recruited as an expert analyst, joining an already stellar lineup of commentators, including Matty Johns, Braith Anasta, Cooper Cronk, Lara Pitt, and Michael Ennis.

“Viewers want to hear from those who have played at the highest level. They want real insights, not just commentary, and our team is the best in the business for delivering that,” Delany explained.

Las Vegas: A Spectacle, But Just the Beginning

The NRL season kicks off on March second with a huge line up of games live from Las Vegas. Marking the second year of a five year plan to expand the game internationally, the event will see Penrith Panthers take on the Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders clash with New Zealand Warriors, alongside an international game between the Jillaroos and English women’s team and a Super League match up.

Former Sharks great Paul Gallen, who was in attendance at last year’s Vegas launch, described it as “one of the most incredible events I’ve ever seen,” emphasising the impact it had on growing rugby league’s profile internationally. Former Panthers player and Fox Sports commentator Greg Alexander added, “The scale of the Vegas event last year was unlike anything we’d seen before in rugby league. It’s only going to get bigger.”

While the NRL’s return to Las Vegas is expected to be another landmark event, it is only a piece of a much larger strategy aimed at growing the sport’s global footprint. “Vegas is a huge moment, but the entire season is structured for success,” Delany said. “We’ve got a really strong draw across Kayo and Foxtel, with marquee matchups and exclusive coverage throughout”.

Bigger, Bolder & Better

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo wrapped up the event with an emphatic message: “2025 is going to be bigger, bolder, and better. If you don’t believe me, just wait and see what we have in store for you”.

With the most ambitious coverage plan in NRL history, an enhanced broadcast lineup, and a renewed focus on fan engagement, the stage is set for a season that redefines how rugby league is experienced. Whether from the stadium, the couch, or live in Las Vegas, one thing is clear—this year’s NRL action is not to be missed.