NP Digital Acquires SearchGuru, Expanding Portfolio and Market Reach in APAC
NP Digital has announced its agreement to acquire SearchGuru. This move underscores NP Digital’s commitment to innovation and expansion in the rapidly evolving landscape of performance marketing in the APAC region.
Lead image: NP Digital team
With offices in high-demand markets such as Australia, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, the acquisition will add an additional 120 digital marketers to its 270-strong APAC team and unlocks new opportunities for synergy and market penetration.
SearchGuru brings to the table a strong heritage in performance marketing, aligning closely with NP Digital’s customer-centric values and culture. SearchGuru has a market-leading reputation and a proven track record of delivering business performance for leading brands such as Club Med, Nespresso, Maybank, and DHL, across Asia. It will add scale in-marketSEO, paid media, creative capabilities, and top talent to NP Digital’s portfolio.
“NP Digital’s agreement to acquire SearchGuru marks an exciting chapter in our journey. We are eager to welcome SearchGuru to the fast-growing NP Digital family. This collaboration strengthens our foothold in the APAC region, affirming our commitment to serving our clients with unparalleled innovation and excellence in performance marketing. By synergising our expertise, resources, and unwavering dedication, we’re poised to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the digital marketing landscape and deliver greater value and impact to our clients’ businesses,” said Dan Kalinski, managing director, APAC, NP Digital.
The strong alignment between NP Digital and SearchGuru will enable the combined entity to offer a comprehensive suite of performance marketing solutions from media, creative, and content to CRO and data. By harnessing NP Digital’s robust technology stack and leveraging SearchGuru’s experience across the Asian markets, the partnership is poised to deliver value and ROI to clients across key verticals such as finance, insurance, travel, and beauty.
“It’s been an amazing journey growing from a local 4-man agency to a regional player with over 120 specialists while delivering 11 consecutive years of revenue growth in the process. Joining NP Digital will elevate us further to the global stage, while simultaneously allowing us to also tap into their vast industry skill set and experience, in-house tools, and established processes,” said Larry Lim, CEO, SearchGuru.
“This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to customers by expanding and diversifying our APAC talent and capabilities, better enabling us to support their needs and take advantage of new opportunities around the globe,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “Integrating SearchGuru into our ecosystem not only expands our industry-leading scale and expertise but now enhances our ability to empower APAC businesses with cutting-edge digital strategies and measurable results culturally and geographically”.
Please login with linkedin to commentNP Digital
Latest News
‘Efficiency Monsters’: How Regional Australia Helped Brands Like IKEA and Bundaberg Rum Grow
IKEA’s CMO Kirsten Hassler and former Diageo and Domino’s CMO Adam Ballesty reckon there is plenty of value in pouring ad dollars in regional Australia, but only under certain conditions. Lead image: Brian Gallagher, Adam Ballesty, Kirsten Hasler and moderator Wade Kingsley. Two of the nations top marketers have encouraged the industry to consider regional […]
LiSTNR’s KIC Pod Founders Unpack The Power Of Authenticity & Community
In a world where attention is the ultimate currency, authenticity and community building have emerged as indispensable assets for success. At an insightful keynote session at Cannes In Cairns, LiSTNR creators Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw, co-founders of the health and wellness app KIC, shared their insights and inspirational journey. Lead image: Grant Tothill, […]
Brand Activation Or Live Game Show: Will & Woody Unpack The Power Of Unique Partnerships
ARN’s Will & Woody Panel at Cannes In Cairns descended into utter chaos as a game of “Soft Drink Or Beer” turned the Reef Room of the Cairns Convention Centre into a giant game show hosted by Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw. Starting out as an in-joke, the game first came to fruition when one […]
More Telecom Partners With SourseAI On Marketing Mix Modelling Pilot
More Telecom has partnered with SourseAI for a "marketing mix modelling pilot" & possible other tongue-twisters.
TV Ratings (4/6/24): The Summit’s Final Episode Reveals Three Trekkers’ Triumph
The Summit had Nine bosses smiling last night. Still, they'll be Cheshire cats following tonight's Origin.
Vivo and Africa Creative Launch Vegas Generation, A Platform Highlighting Dangers Of Online Gaming For Children
Sugary cereals! Social media! Cyber bullying! Does all this make you feel like a terrible parent? Feel worse again here.
INC Sports Nutrition And Chemist Warehouse Launch A New TVC Via Strat Starring AFL & AFLW Champions
INC Sports Nutrition wheels in pro athletes to show you the body you want, but will probably never get.
Ageism, Sexism, Discrimination & Far Too White
Adland PR to the gentry Rochelle Burbury appraises her first days up in Cairns. Yes, Virgin horribly late as usual.
Spotify Drops Latest B2B Stunt: Spreadbeats
There are two kinds of people - lovers of a spreadsheet & those who couldn't budget a bus fare. This is for the former.
‘We Don’t Have Bears & Cougars, My Biggest Fear Was Social Media Trolls’ – Alone Australia’s Gina Chick
The star of SBS's Alone Australia, Gina Chick, shone at Cairns. And no, she's never mistaken for Macaulay Culkin.
Versace Partners With Snapchat To Launch New Mercury Sneaker Collection
B&T wading into the haute couture world of Versace fashion today. Quickly wading back out again when we saw the price.
Adyen Partners With Prada Group To Deliver Bespoke, Luxury Payment Experience For Customers
"What cost of living crisis?" declares Prada & its new payment scheme. Obviously the riff-raff need not apply, darlings.
Sonos Joins Forces With Pip Edwards To Launch Sonos Ace Headphones
Pip Edwards remains the "it" girl of the moment in latest tie-up. Roxy planning something momentous to regain the title.
Slew Of Promotions At Vinyl Group
Vinyl Group is much like its own namesake - so hot right now! Not that one need wade through dusty second-hand markets.
The Economic Impact Of Removing Radio Caps Revealed In Study By Mandala
Radio caps are a boon for artists, not so for the radio stations who play them. But hey, Kyle's gotta eat!
Ancestry Unveils Rugby League’s Rich Heritage In Time For Ampol State of Origin
Ancestry to leverage Origin in new campaign. Perhaps we'll discover the roots of 'Rabbits' in Ray Warren's family tree.
IAB Report Reveals Online Advertising Expenditure Increases 9.3% Year-On-Year
If there's a thing about an IAB study, it's usually good news. Well, bad news if you just lost the big spending client.
Age Is Just A Number: Why Ageism Is Your Problem, Too
This columnist is taking a stand against adland ageism. And not the dodgy ads from the 80s that have not aged well.
NSW Blues Perform Toohey’s ‘How Do You Feel’ Jingle Via Thinkerbell
Tooheys reprise classic ‘How do you feel’ jingle for Origin. Let's hope they don't reprise the biff on the field.
Seven Years & Counting: QMS Showcases Talented And Inspiring Women In Media
QMS continues its sponsorship of Women In Media for the seventh year. That's longer than most marriages.
ALDI Australia Expands Its Offering With ALDI Insurance
ALDI is now playing in the insurance space. Confirms its commitment to the gun rack, traffic cone & moose head space.
Don’t Miss Karen Nelson-Field’s Spectacular Session On Day 2 Of Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest
Is there a doctor in the house? There will be at Cairns today as Dr Karen set to deliver the pie charts en masse.
Let’s Hear It For The Best Dressed From The Cannes In Cairns Pinterest Welcome Party 👑
B&T sends its condolences to the man in the bird mask, you just missed the cut.
Decoding Influence & Affinity With News Corp & Ogilvy At Cannes in Cairns
Cannes In Cairns isn't all cowboy hats & Breezers, as the state of marketing turned cerebral at one particular session.
From Adland Legends To Giants Of The Radio Industry: Here’s What’s To Come In Day 2 Of Cannes In Cairns
That's right, folks there's plenty more to come from Cannes in Cairns on day two!
Yoga, Wharf-Side Drinks & Pinterest’s Epic Welcome Party! – Day 1 Of Cannes In Cairns Wrapped!
It's your Cannes In Cairns day one wrap! Sadly, alleged Martin Sorrell sighting turned out to be hotel valet.
Have You Been Paying Attention? GumGum Wraps Up Day One With Buzzword Bingo
While this session's name might conjure images of an officious high school teacher, it was all smiles yesterday.
Unpacking The Symbiotic Influence Of Sports & Culture
It wouldn't be an Aussie conference if sport wasn't a topic. It's the hot button takeouts from Cairns without the sweat.
“When You Have A Bag Of Poo, You Can’t Play Basketball”: NBA Superstar Luc Longley On Resilience
Ex-NBA star Luc Longley was unmissable yesterday - because of his content and sheer size.
‘Deliver The Rice & Beans First’: Former Burger King & Dove Global CMO’s Five Tips For Marketers
Fernando Machado wowed the crowd dispensing marketing wisdom like candy.
“Good Journalism Can Change Lives” Lisa Wilkinson’s Bold Analysis Of Australia’s News Landscape
Wilkinson delivered a stunning speech to a packed Keynote room at Cannes in Cairns.
SMI Data: Soft Ad Demand Seen So Far Continues Into April, And Digital News Media Grows
Latest Guideline SMI data appears to confirm a softening in ad spends & a hardening of agency bosses' stress levels.
TV Ratings (3/6/24): The Matildas Take Home Win In Sublime Second Match Against China
Matildas enjoy a final warm-up before Paris. And by that we mean beating China, not picking a Brie from a Camembert.
New RSPCA SA Campaign Via Them Advertising Breaks Shelter Pet Stigma
New campaign aims to shatter the stigma around adopting sheltered animals. Okay, maybe not crocs or death adders.
The Royal Provides ‘Perspectives’ On The Patient Experience For Annual Tax Appeal, In Video Campaign
The Royal is, in fact, Sydney’s Royal Hospital for Women & not the pub you're currently sitting out a six-month ban in.
“Leave Shame At The Door” – Taryn Brumfitt & Pinterest’s Confronting Cannes in Cairns Keynote
The Australian Of The Year kicked off Cairns in style and that's not to diminish the hibiscus print in the audience.