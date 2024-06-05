NP Digital Acquires SearchGuru, Expanding Portfolio and Market Reach in APAC

NP Digital has announced its agreement to acquire SearchGuru. This move underscores NP Digital’s commitment to innovation and expansion in the rapidly evolving landscape of performance marketing in the APAC region.

Lead image: NP Digital team

With offices in high-demand markets such as Australia, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, the acquisition will add an additional 120 digital marketers to its 270-strong APAC team and unlocks new opportunities for synergy and market penetration.

SearchGuru brings to the table a strong heritage in performance marketing, aligning closely with NP Digital’s customer-centric values and culture. SearchGuru has a market-leading reputation and a proven track record of delivering business performance for leading brands such as Club Med, Nespresso, Maybank, and DHL, across Asia. It will add scale in-marketSEO, paid media, creative capabilities, and top talent to NP Digital’s portfolio.

“NP Digital’s agreement to acquire SearchGuru marks an exciting chapter in our journey. We are eager to welcome SearchGuru to the fast-growing NP Digital family. This collaboration strengthens our foothold in the APAC region, affirming our commitment to serving our clients with unparalleled innovation and excellence in performance marketing. By synergising our expertise, resources, and unwavering dedication, we’re poised to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the digital marketing landscape and deliver greater value and impact to our clients’ businesses,” said Dan Kalinski, managing director, APAC, NP Digital.

The strong alignment between NP Digital and SearchGuru will enable the combined entity to offer a comprehensive suite of performance marketing solutions from media, creative, and content to CRO and data. By harnessing NP Digital’s robust technology stack and leveraging SearchGuru’s experience across the Asian markets, the partnership is poised to deliver value and ROI to clients across key verticals such as finance, insurance, travel, and beauty.

“It’s been an amazing journey growing from a local 4-man agency to a regional player with over 120 specialists while delivering 11 consecutive years of revenue growth in the process. Joining NP Digital will elevate us further to the global stage, while simultaneously allowing us to also tap into their vast industry skill set and experience, in-house tools, and established processes,” said Larry Lim, CEO, SearchGuru.

“This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to customers by expanding and diversifying our APAC talent and capabilities, better enabling us to support their needs and take advantage of new opportunities around the globe,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “Integrating SearchGuru into our ecosystem not only expands our industry-leading scale and expertise but now enhances our ability to empower APAC businesses with cutting-edge digital strategies and measurable results culturally and geographically”.