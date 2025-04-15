Nova’s Red Room Global Tour Kicks Off With Homegrown Superstar Ricki-Lee Coulter

NOVA Entertainment has announced that Australian superstar and Nova’s very own Ricki-Lee Coulter will be the first artist to take the stage for Nova’s Red Room Global Tour Powered by Expedia, kicking off the tour for what’s set to be a powerhouse hometown performance in Sydney on Monday, April 28.

The return of the iconic Nova’s Red Room Global Tour was announced last month, confirming a group of 12 lucky listeners will join Ricki-Lee, Tim Blackwell and Joel Creasey, hosts of Nova’s National Drive show Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel, as they jet off on an unforgettable music adventure across the globe.

“I’m so excited to be performing the very first show of the global tour, alongside such an EPIC lineup – it’s an absolute honour! And to be kicking it all off alongside the lucky winners we’ll be taking on tour with us makes it even more special. I can’t wait!” said Ricki-Lee.

Commencing on April 28, this one-of-a-kind packaged experiential tour will feature performances from some of the world’s hottest artists, taking place across three countries and four cities spanning Sydney, Auckland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Following Ricki-Lee’s Sydney performance, the tour’s next stop is Auckland to see GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams at Spark Arena, followed by an exclusive performance from Aussie star Dean Lewis at the iconic House of Blues in Anaheim. The tour continues to Las Vegas for the final leg, as the winners head to Allegiant Stadium for Post Malone’s Big Ass Stadium Tour, supported by award-winning artist Jelly Roll.

“We’re thrilled to have Ricki-Lee launch the Nova’s Red Room Global Tour with this very special performance, paving the way for an unforgettable series of music events. Nothing could be more fitting to kick off the tour than seeing Ricki-Lee light up the stage the night before she joins the Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel team and our lucky winners on the trip of a lifetime,” said Brendan Taylor, Nova Network’s group programming director.

Setting the stage for the exciting journey ahead, the Sydney performance will be held at the stunning Piper Rooms at Ovolo Woolloomooloo for an exclusive live set for approximately 350 guests, the first guests to experience the Nova’s Red Room Global Tour Powered by Expedia before the tour party take flight.

“We’re excited to kick off the tour with Ricki-Lee, an incredible talent who perfectly embodies what NOVA stands for. At NOVA, we’re focused on delivering performance for brand, and we’re thrilled to partner with Expedia to bring this global music experience to life, providing them with a unique opportunity to connect with consumers at scale, as well as authentic integration at every touch point,” said Nicole Bence, NOVA Entertainment’s chief commercial officer.

“Ricki-Lee is such a powerhouse talent, and we can’t wait to work with NOVA to bring this kick-off event to life, at none other than Ovolo Woolloomooloo. Not only is it one of Sydney’s hottest hotels, but it’s also an Expedia VIP Access property, loved by guests, and the perfect venue to kick off the global tour,” said Expedia group senior director, Darren Karshagen.

Agency partners supporting the Nova’s Red Room Global Tour Powered by Expedia are Publicis Sport & Entertainment Australia, Spark Foundry Australia and White Noise Agency.

Australia’s premier intimate live music brand Nova’s Red Room has seen over 320 international and local artists perform live for fans, including Teddy Swims, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Tones And I, G Flip, Billie Eilish and The Kid LAROI.

Nova’s Red Room Global Tour launched in 2014 with four international tours taking place through to 2017. The tours featured an incredible line-up of international artists including Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Calvin Harris, Miley Cyrus, Meghan Trainor, Usher, Adam Lambert and Craig David.

In 2018, Nova’s Red Room: LA Edition was held in Los Angeles, featuring Harry Styles, followed by Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes the following year.

Fans can check out performances and content from Nova’s Red Room events via The Nova Player or on Nova’s socials.