Nova Shakes Off Swift Mania With Dedicated Station

As Australia counts down to the launch of Taylor Swift’s much anticipated The Eras Tour in February 2024, Nova Entertainment Network has launched a new station dedicated to the pop superstar.

Nova (Taylor’s Version) will be available to stream 24/7 on the Nova Player App or on novafm.com.au up until February 2024. The dedicated station will work its way through all of Taylor’s eras, giving listeners the chance to dance and cry along to every hit in the lead-up to the tour.

“We all love Taylor and can’t wait for her to make her way here next year,” said Host of Nova’s Smallzy’s Surgery, Kent “Smallzy” Small. “Nova (Taylor’s Version) will be the perfect playlist for fans to countdown to her The Eras Tour concert dates”.

The Eras Tour broke records earlier this year as millions of fans attempted to get their hands on the highly sought-after tickets. Fans still eager to get a glimpse at Swift when she touches down in Australia next year, may still be in luck with the network also teasing a “MAJOR giveaway” for December 8th.

“We’re gearing up to round off one heck of a year, so if your ears perked up at the mention of Ms Swift, you’ll want to pay attention,” the network said.

Listening to Nova (Taylor’s Version) on the Nova Player app or on novafm.com.au each day will also score listeners an entry into a draw to win a $1,000 Kmart voucher.