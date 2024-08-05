AdvertisingNewsletter

NOVA Entertainment Unveils “Homegrown Conversations” Podcast Campaign

NOVA Entertainment has launched a new customer marketing campaign to showcase the Nova Podcast network and its extensive suite of high-quality podcast content.

The Nova Podcasts “Homegrown Conversations” campaign highlights the network’s stable of original, authentic, and trusted voices and their conversations with Australian audiences about the subjects and stories that matter to them.

The creative concept for the seven-week editorial and social campaign was developed in-house and features nine podcast titles, 12 podcast hosts, and rich imagery that reflects Nova Podcasts’ unique positioning around originality, authenticity, and localism.

With lavish images courtesy of Abbie Davis, a.k.a “Mrs White,” the creative features unique portraits of some of Nova Podcasts’ most prominent, compelling voices. Each setting was chosen and styled to reflect the connection and conversations the talent has with their Australian audiences.

“The hallmark of a Nova podcast is one that attracts high-value, premium audiences, making it a powerful environment for advertisers seeking impact and influence. Our strategic choice around homegrown podcast talent continues to attract new Australian listeners to our ecosystem and plays an ever-increasing role in driving momentum for NOVA’s digital audio offering,” said NOVA Entertainment’s chief commercial officer, Nicole Bence.

“The primary focus for our team is obviously on the audio component of our podcasts, so to see our shows and incredible talent brought to life in such a visually impactful way is really exciting. It was a joy to work on a campaign that truly reflects the craft that goes into all of our podcast products,” said Rachel Corbett, NOVA Entertainment’s head of podcasts and digital content.

The talent featured in the campaign are as follows:

Chrissie Swan – The ChrissieCast

Brittney Saunders and Matt Hey – High Scrollers

Jayme Jo and Jessie Massoud – Skinfluence

Brooke Blurton and Matty Mills – First Things First

Joe Hildebrand – The Real Story

Megan Pustetto – So Dramatic!

Tiff Hall – Bounce Forward

Casey Donovan – The Space

Joel Creasey – Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel

Campaign Credits:

Strategy, creative & production: CREATE – NOVA Entertainment

Photographer: Abbie Davis – Mrs White

