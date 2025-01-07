Hoyts’ Stephanie Mills: Nostalgia & Recognisable Franchises Drive 2024 Holiday Box Office, Setting The Stage For A Blockbuster 2025

The 2024 holiday season has proven to be a remarkable success for the global box office, with major films drawing audiences back to cinemas in massive numbers.

Driven by nostalgia and elevated by premium cinema experiences, the holiday slate saw both sequels and new releases capture the public’s imagination. Looking ahead to 2025, Stephanie Mills, director of sales, marketing, and content at HOYTS, said it’s clear that the trend of big franchise films and premium experiences will continue to dominate.

Top Performers of the 2024 Holiday Season

Leading the charge was Sonic the Hedgehog 3, a family-friendly blockbuster that sped its way to the top, grossing an impressive $15,864,223 since December 26 ($17,443,220 including previews). The film’s successful formula of humour, action, and video game nostalgia made it a hit among both children and long-time fans of the franchise.

Not far behind was Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, captivating audiences with its emotionally rich storytelling and stunning visuals. The film grossed $10,546,337 during the holiday period and $16,859,647 to date, tapping into the beloved legacy of the original Lion King while offering a fresh prequel narrative.

Moana 2 continued to ride the wave of family interest, claiming the third spot with $8,051,758 since Boxing Day ($44,133,500 total). Its heartfelt story and musical charm proved irresistible for families seeking feel-good entertainment.

Meanwhile, Wicked dazzled on the big screen, adding $6,909,859 since Boxing Day and accumulating a total of $42,669,887 since its November release. Premium screenings in HOYTS LUX were particularly popular, with audiences embracing the luxurious experience for the musical adaptation.

Rounding out the top holiday performers were:

Paddington in Peru – Opened on New Year’s Day, grossing $3,850,470 ($6,178,486 including previews).

Nosferatu – Also opening on New Year’s Day with $3,850,470.

Better Man (Robbie Williams biopic) – Opened Boxing Day with $3,084,761 ($3,214,140 including previews).

Gladiator II – Added $1,940,632 over the holiday season, totaling $24,767,654 since its November debut.

Anora – Claimed the #9 spot with $1,006,254 ($1,215,164 including previews).

A Real Pain – Closing out the top 10 with $866,963 ($1,014,692 including previews), boosted by Kieran Culkin’s recent Golden Globe win.

The Power of Nostalgia

Nostalgia and recognisable franchises were a driving force this holiday season according to Mills.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3 proved a standout, capitalising on the enduring popularity of the video game franchise and the goodwill generated by its predecessors. Similarly, Mufasa: The Lion King tapped into multi-generational affection for the original Lion King, offering a prequel that expanded on its beloved narrative while retaining the tone and themes audiences cherish. Moana 2 further highlighted the power of sequels, with families flocking to revisit characters they had grown to love. Paddington in Peru, the third movie in this franchise, demonstrated the appeal of heartwarming, nostalgic stories that feel both familiar and fresh,” said Mills.

“Prestige films like Gladiator II and Wicked also benefitted from nostalgia in different ways. Gladiator II built on the legacy of Ridley Scott’s acclaimed original, drawing fans who remembered its cultural impact while offering a new chapter to captivate modern viewers. Wicked, meanwhile, brought a beloved stage musical to the big screen, appealing to theatre enthusiasts and casual audiences alike with its iconic songs and story.

“However, this holiday season also showcased the value of originality amid a franchise-heavy slate, with films like the Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, Anora and A Real Pain carving out space for fresh storytelling. These films catered to audiences seeking incredible movies with distinct narratives, balancing the dominance of recognisable franchises”.

Premium Cinema Experiences on the Rise

A key takeaway from this season’s success was the increasing demand for premium cinema experiences.

“The success of premium cinema formats like HOYTS LUX during the 2024 holiday season highlights just how much people enjoy making holiday movie-going a special occasion,” said Mills.

The popularity of HOYTS LUX, HOYTS Xtremescreen, and HOYTS DBOX demonstrated how audiences are seeking not just movies but experiences. Films such as Wicked and Better Man thrived in these luxurious formats, with plush seating, gourmet dining, and premium sound systems elevating the entire movie-going experience.

“Blockbusters like Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and Wicked: For Good are set to dominate premium screens, but there’s still plenty of room for smaller or niche titles to shine. Whether it’s a blockbuster or an intimate story, HOYTS continues to provide incredible ways to make every visit truly unforgettable,” said Mills.

What to Expect in 2025

The cinematic excitement isn’t slowing down as 2025 approaches, with a blockbuster slate ready to dazzle audiences. Mills predicts nostalgia will continue to play a central role in 2025’s box office hits.

“Titles such as Zootopia 2, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and How to Train Your Dragon Live-Action will continue to tap into audiences’ emotional connections to familiar stories while exploring new directions to keep the material engaging,” said Mills.

“Meanwhile, visually spectacular and emotionally resonant sequels like Wicked: For Good and Avatar: Fire and Ash are poised to dominate, ensuring that nostalgia remains a powerful force at the box office. Nonetheless, there will always be room for fresh ideas and unique narratives, and 2025 promises to offer plenty of compelling original stories to complement the blockbuster landscape”.

Here are Mills’ top 10 most anticipated films for the year:

A Minecraft Movie (3 April) – Warner Bros.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning (12 May) – Paramount

Lilo & Stitch (12 May) – Walt Disney

How to Train Your Dragon Live-Action (12 June) – Universal

F1 (26 June) – Warner Bros.

Jurassic World: Rebirth (3 July) – Universal

Superman (10 July) – Warner Bros.

Wicked: For Good (20 November) – Universal

Zootopia 2 (27 November) – Walt Disney

Avatar: Fire and Ash (18 December) – Walt Disney

For those seeking romantic comedy flair, Mill’s personal top pick for 2025 is Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which is slated to arrive just in time for Valentine’s Day on 13 February 2025.