NITV And Network 10 Join Forces For The Revolutionary Docuseries The First Inventors

NITV And Network 10 Join Forces For The Revolutionary Docuseries The First Inventors
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



National Indigenous Television (NITV) and Network 10 are launching their brand new documentary series, First Inventors, tonight the 15th of June at 8.40PM. 

Along this four-part journey, viewers will uncover the secrets of the world’s longest surviving continuing culture, that of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Presented and narrated by Logie Award-winning actor and Tiwi Islander Rob Collins, First Inventors promises to be a breath-taking journey into the lives of the traditional owners of our land. 

The docuseries will explore 65,000 years of invention and how the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island peoples navigated extraordinary distances and survived in a land where no other human had ever set foot. 

From ancient superhighways for trade, long distance communication systems using secret languages engraved into message sticks, and unique social systems built to maintain genetic diversity, The First Inventors not only explores the past, but questions whether this ancient knowledge might hold the answers to humanity’s most pressing modern challenges. 

The docuseries is released at a critical moment in Australian history, when Australians are deciding whether they want to stand behind the voice to Parliament.

Senior vice president, Content and Programming, Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Daniel Monaghan, said the show will help Australian audiences enhance their understanding of the country’s history.

“So I think a series like First Inventors, which is such rich storytelling about one of the oldest civilizations on the planet, is really a great starting point in terms of understanding Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people at a deeper level.”

And the Indigenous communities want to have their voices heard. 

In discussing the production process for the docuseries, general manager, NITV, Peter Noble, said: “They were hugely excited to have their stories shared. There were a lot of exciting and emotional moments where some of the elders we were talking to discovered that stories that they had held over a number of generations, were being proven true”. 

“So I think that was an emotional, and very significant part of the show for them. And just being able to share their stories, which the whole country would be able to see and find as meaningful as they have held dear.”

But Monaghan stresses that the co-commission isn’t political. 

“It’s not a show about politics. The show is a knowledge sharing process and a learning process for both Indigenous communities and for us on the history of First Nations inventions. It’s about land management, preservation, climate change and medicine. I think there’s a lot of answers to a lot of those topics there”. 

“We just need to listen to what we learn and what we discover in the series. And that’s where the focus of this is, certainly on those inventions and discoveries that have been around for a long time.”

Monaghan highlighted there was an incredible amount of interest from brands to get involved.

“This project has been around for a couple of years. It’s taken us a while, thanks to COVID to get made. But when we first announced this show, there was a huge amount of interest from brands straightaway, simply on the announcement without even any vision.”

The co-commission represents the evolution of NITV’s relationship with Network 10, Noble said. 

“We’ve got a long standing relationship with Network 10 which we hope to continue but of course, we have other strategic relationships as well. We’re at the heart of SBS, we work with ABC and we’ve announced a series with Netflix”.

“So it’s win win, certainly in terms of our relationship with Network 10. It’s reaching new audiences and larger audiences, but what we bring to the table is an expertise in terms of facilitating First Nations stories. 

“In our view, it’s an absolute win win. It’s been a wonderful relationship so far with 10 that we hope to continue.” commented Noble.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

First Inventors National Indigenous Television

Latest News

Debate Club Partners With Talent International
  • Media

Debate Club Partners With Talent International

The Advertising Debate Club which hosts regular thought-provoking discussions and provides a platform for industry networking and community building, today announced a rebrand, new volunteer team and a partnership with Talent International which will mean the Debate Club now has a permanent location for its events. Advertising Debate Club founder Orsi Toth-Pal will now be joined by a boosted team of […]

The photo was taken indoors in a domestic room by photographing over the model's shoulder. There is a website visable on the device screen. I own the copyright to the website design and the copyright of all photos shown on the screen.
  • Marketing

Outbrain Launches “Onyx” A New Branding Platform Built to Maximise Attention

Outbrain Inc. today announced Onyx by Outbrain, a new branding platform designed to maximise business impact of awareness and consideration campaigns. Onyx runs exclusively within dedicated, in-article environments across Outbrain’s premium publisher partners. Onyx is designed to meet brand objectives and deliver value beyond traditional ‘ad views’ by leveraging Outbrain’s 15+ years of technology built […]

IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets
  • Marketing

IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced a significant expansion with TikTok, bringing its industry-leading Total Media Quality brand safety and suitability measurement product to advertisers in 23 new markets. This expansion further cements IAS’s deep partnership with TikTok and adds to the seven countries where brand safety […]

Pinterest Launches Premiere Spotlight & Travel Catalogs Ad Formats
  • Technology

Pinterest Launches Premiere Spotlight & Travel Catalogs Ad Formats

Pinterest has launched Premiere Spotlight and Travel Catalogs, two new ad formats that promise brands high-impact and travel-specific buyers, respectively. The Premiere Spotlight format is a high-impact awareness ad solution designed to help advertisers reach audiences at scale. For brands, the format offers video ads in priority placements on the platform, such as the search […]

Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology
  • Marketing

Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology

Deloitte Digital has appointed marketing and customer experience strategist Rajiv Mohan to join its growing Marketing, Data and Technology business. Mohan joins the firm from Accenture Song where he served as marketing transformation lead for the past nine years, responsible for architecting and delivering end-to-end marketing transformation programs, and specialising in marketing transformation and customer […]

LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network
  • Marketing

LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network

LiSTNR has delivered its best-ever result in May, consolidating its no.1 position as Australia’s largest podcast network with 8.658 million listeners, with 20 podcasts in the top 50 of the Australian Podcast Ranker. Hamish & Andy is Australia’s no. 1 podcast and the most listened to comedy podcast, growing its audience to more than 1.019 […]

The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA
  • Marketing

The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA

Digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, has delivered strong results for its partnership with DECJUBA, driving significant year-on-year growth in revenue and transactions for the brand. Within the first three months of its digital media partnership with DECJUBA, The Pistol’s performance-first approach helped the brand to achieve a 118 per cent year-on-year increase in attributed […]

Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide
  • Technology

Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide

Yahoo Advertising has revealed a new integration with attention metrics firm Adelaide to bring high-attention pre-bid segments through the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP). This global solution is driven by Adelaide’s market-leading attention metric and promises to simplify the application of attention metrics for advertisers, helping them achieve strong business outcomes. Integrating Adelaide’s attention-based metric, AU […]