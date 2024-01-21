Nine’s Fed Square Tennis Broadcast Proves A Hit With Melburnians

With the world’s best tennis players continuing to thrill audiences as we approach the quarter finals of the Australian Open, Nine’s broadcast of one of the world’s greatest Grand Slams has become a focal point for Melburnians at Fed Square, with all the big matches screened live on the Big Screen.

In a first for Nine in its AO broadcast, a collaboration with Fed Square and the Australian Open secured the opportunity to extend the 15-day tournament onto the iconic Big Screen at Fed Square.

With more than one million visitors expected to pass through Fed Square during the two weeks, the marketing extension allows for city workers to catch the action, capture people passing by and Melburnians wanting to watch 9Network’s coverage with a community of like-minded tennis fans in one of the city’s most atmospheric sporting environments outside of Melbourne Park.

Nine’s Alicia Loxley & Tom Steinfort

Nine’s Chief Marketing Officer, Liana Dubois, said: “We set ourselves a challenge to help connect the Australian Open to a broader cross section of the community and ultimately grow the brands of Nine and the Australian Open.

“In addition to the AO’s vision for tennis to be the most inclusive sport in the world, we know that sport has the power to galvanise Australia and there’s no better focal point in Melbourne than Fed Square’s Big Screen.

“This extension is a collaboration that ensures our marketing efforts are cohesive to ensure tickets are sold, and that messaging on where to tune in for free is clear, with a fully integrated marketing campaign aligning to the AO’s ‘Hit Different’ that is seen across all channels – TV, OOH, Audio, Digital, Social + Activations.”

Katrina Sedgwick, Director & CEO, Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation (which operates Fed Square) said: “Teaming up with Nine to broadcast the Australian Open at Fed Square is all about bringing people together in the heart of the city to share in all the excitement and community spirit that world sporting events have to offer.”







