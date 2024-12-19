Nine Sets Sail With Sydney To Hobart Race 2024

Nine’s Wide World of Sports is the new home for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, as Australia’s toughest and most prestigious ocean race is live and free on Channel 9 and 9Now, from 12.30pm AEDT on December 26.

The spectacle of the 79th edition of the race will be covered with a pre-show build up at North Head, before the starting cannon fires at 1.00pm for the gruelling 600 nautical mile journey south to Hobart.

Today Show will kickstart Boxing Day live from Rushcutters Bay to capture the build up as thousands of people line Sydney Harbour, with regular crosses throughout the morning during sport, weather and entertainment segments. Then, as the winning boat arrives, Today will be live from Hobart to kickstart the celebrations.

A fleet of 108 yachts will take to the water as defending champion Law Connect faces stiff opposition for victory from Master Lock Comanche, who was pipped at the post in 2023, and Wild Thing 100.

The talented team bringing the race action to screens includes host Gordon Bray, who is joined for expert comments by ex-Olympian and seasoned sailor Lisa Darmanin, and 31-race Sydney Hobart veteran Peter Shipway.