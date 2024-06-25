Nine Papers Announce 18 Strong Journo Team Set For Olympic Coverage

With just one month to go until the Opening Ceremony of Paris 2024, Nine has announced its team of journalists who will be on the ground covering the games.

Featuring a team that has covered a combined 29 Olympic and Paralympic Games The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAtoday will ensure Paris 2024 will be covered like no previous Olympic Games.

Leveraging the 9Network’s television coverage as the official broadcaster of the Olympic Games, the mastheads’ digital sites will feature Olympics footage and live streams unavailable to other publishers.

A special Paris 2024 hub will be available across the digital sites and apps, giving readers access to the full range of Olympics data, including a live medal tally plus searchable competition schedules and results.

The hub will feature round-the-clock coverage, including a daily blog, world-class visual storytelling, and unique insights into what many expect to be one of the most visually spectacular Olympic Games ever.

The team of 18 includes the Herald and Age chief reporters Jordan Baker and Chip Le Grand, Europe Correspondent Rob Harris, Sport Editors Chloe Saltau and Ian Fuge, and Eddie Jim, the reigning Walkley Award-winning portrait photographer of the year.

The full list includes Ian Fuge (Editor); Chloe Saltau (Editor); Megan Levy (Digital Producer); Eddie Jim (Photographer); Rob Harris (News, general sport, cycling); Jordan Baker (News, rowing, canoeing); Marta Pascual Juanola (News, general sport); Konrad Marshall (sport colour); Michael Gleeson (Athletics); Chip Le Grand (Swimming, sport politics); Greg Baum (Sport colour); Emma Kemp (Swimming, football); Tom Decent (Swimming, athletics); Andrew Webster (Sports columnist); Michael Chammas (General sport, rugby sevens, basketball); Chris Paine (Head of Premium Content).

In addition to the sports coverage, they’ll bring you all the colours from the streets of Paris and the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad. Subscribers can also immerse themselves in incisive, colourful and thought-provoking analyses of the stories of the day.

“We have assembled the most trusted and accomplished team of journalists in the country to produce unrivalled stories and pictures from Paris,” said Luke McIlveen, executive editor of The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAtoday.

“The likes of Greg Baum, Andrew Webster, Emma Kemp, Jordan Baker, Michael Gleeson and Michael Chammas will deliver in-depth coverage and breaking news to our millions of readers online and in print in a way that hasn’t been seen before. The team is excited to hit the ground running in one of the world’s most beautiful cities”.

Joining the metro masthead contingent will be stablemate The Australian Financial Review [afr.com], who will be sending Zoe Samios, business of sport correspondent, and Europe correspondent Hans van Leeuwen.