Nine Gallops Out Star-Studded Hosting Line-Up for the 2024 Melbourne Cup Carnival Broadcast

The 9Network has announced its all-star hosting team for the 2024 Melbourne Cup Carnival. As the official broadcaster for one of the world’s most iconic sporting events, Nine has assembled an unparalleled team of hosts and experts to bring all the action, drama, and glamour of the carnival to viewers across Australia.

Leading the charge from the on-course studio will be legendary sports broadcaster Eddie McGuire, who will set the stage for four incredible days of racing. Joining him from the heart of the action in the Mounting Yard is James Bracey, while globally respected racing expert Francesca Cumani will provide expert analysis throughout the carnival.

Form analysts Grace Ramage and David Gately will ensure viewers have all the insights they need, while footy legend Billy Slater will take up an on-course role, interviewing winning jockeys on horseback. Tony Jones will also be in the thick of it, conducting interviews in the Mounting Yard, offering unmatched access to the stars of the sport.

Melbourne Cup Carnival ambassador and Lexus Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne OAM will appear on the broadcast as part of her Victoria Racing Club role. Michelle will provide invaluable insights and expert analysis throughout the carnival, drawing from her historic 2015 win and deep knowledge of the racing industry.

Bringing the glamour and celebrity buzz to life, Clint Stanaway, Sylvia Jeffreys, Jelena Dokic, and Olympic champion Jessica Fox will deliver all the colour and excitement from the Birdcage and beyond.

A highlight of the Melbourne Cup Carnival is always the prestigious Fashions on the Field, and the team will be front and centre to showcase all the stunning styles and breathtaking designs as Australia’s best-dressed racegoers compete for the coveted title. From bold sartorial statements to timeless elegance, they’ll capture all the action, ensuring viewers don’t miss a moment of the fashion extravaganza that defines Cup week.

In addition to the live broadcast, viewers can enjoy an enhanced experience on 9Now, where we’ll be offering exclusive content throughout the Melbourne Cup Carnival. Fans can access preview programs, archive footage, daily highlights, and race replays, ensuring they stay across all the action anytime, anywhere. For fashion lovers, 9Now will also livestream Fashions on the Field, providing a front-row seat to the style spectacle. Whether it’s on the big screen or on the go, 9Now will be the ultimate destination for all things Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The broadcast kicks off with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, November 2, followed by the Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, November 5. Next is Crown Oaks Day on Thursday, November 7, and the carnival concludes with TAB Champions Stakes Day on Saturday, November 9.

Adding to the excitement, 9News Melbourne with Alicia Loxley and Tom Steinfort, along with Karl Stefanovic, Sarah Abo, Clint Stanaway, Sophie Walsh, and the entire teams from Today and Weekend Today, will broadcast live from Southbank Promenade at Crown and from Flemington during the Melbourne Cup Carnival. They will bring exclusive on-the-ground coverage and insights, immersing viewers in all the action and excitement of Cup week.

“The Melbourne Cup Carnival is one of the greatest spectacles in the sporting world, and we couldn’t be prouder to be the host broadcaster. With such an extraordinary line-up of talent, combined with our state-of-the-art production, we are set to deliver an unforgettable experience for all Australians. This is just the beginning of a thrilling partnership with the Victoria Racing Club and Tabcorp that will take this event to new heights for years to come,” said Brent Williams, director of sport for the 9Network.

This marks the first year in a multi-year broadcast, media, and sponsorship deal between the Victoria Racing Club, Tabcorp, and Nine Entertainment to bring the Melbourne Cup Carnival to audiences from 2024 to 2029.