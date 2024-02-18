Nine.com.au Launches New Site Tapping Into Aussie’s Love Of Travel

Aimee Edwards
Nine.com.au has announced it is expanding its suite of digital offerings with a new site, 9Travel.

The new travel site is a destination for travel news, reviews, guides, travel tips and hacks and a dedicated section for cruising and exclusive deals.

9Travel was developed after demand from audiences and advertisers, along with exclusive Nine research, showing that one in two readers are planning on travelling in the next 12 months.

Previously, travel content sat within the 9Honey vertical, but for the first time nine.com.au will have a stand alone site dedicated to travel.

“Despite cost of living pressures, Australians are saving to support their love of travel, both at home and overseas. Our new site will help families find the best deals and latest travel news to help them plan their dream trip,” said nine.com.au director Kerri Elstub.

“With a focus on popular destinations like Queensland, New Zealand, Bali, Fiji, and Hawaii, plus a selection of cruising, short trips and weekend getaways, we’ll have something for every traveller”.

9Travel will be run by editor Kristine Tarbert, who is currently on maternity leave, acting editor is Jemima Skelly and media personality Sami Lukis has joined the site as an ambassador and a contributing writer

“I’m beyond excited to be joining the team!” said Lukas. “As someone who has always been travel obsessed, it’s a dream come true. I can’t wait to hit the road, and the air, and the oceans and share my fabulous travels with the 9Travel audience!”

9Travel will sit alongside, 9News, WWOS, 9Honey, Product Reviews, Entertainment and Property to make up the offerings on Nine.com.au which reaches 10 million Australians every month.




