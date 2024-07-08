Nine & ABC Partner To Deliver Radio Coverage Of Paris Olympic Games

Nine has confirmed a sub-licensing agreement that will allow the ABC Local Radio network to broadcast the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to listeners on 891 ABC Adelaide, 105.7 ABC Darwin, 936 ABC Hobart, 666 ABC Canberra and DAB+ channels in those markets, as well as local ABC radio stations across regional, rural and remote Australia.

Nine will deliver coverage of the 2024 Summer Games across its television, audio, and publishing platforms, including exclusive commentary and coverage of every moment of action on its talk radio stations and streaming platforms Sydney’s 2GB, Melbourne’s 3AW, Brisbane’s 4BC and Perth’s 6PR.

The deal between Nine and the ABC will extend the radio coverage (AM/FM and DAB+) of the Olympic Games to ensure every Australian can access live broadcasts of our most loved athletes competing on the world stage, and help unite the country around these spectacular sporting moments.

Under the deal, the ABC Local Radio network will bring its listeners the excitement from the Olympic Games using its own expert commentary.

Coverage will include every Australian gold medal chance, Opening, Closing and Victory Ceremonies; highlights programs, updates of key events, and general replay coverage; and comprehensive coverage during regularly scheduled news programming. In addition, Nine will provide ABC Local Radio with access to its exclusive live, on the ground television and radio commentary and interviews, as well as those of the IOC.

All broadcast coverage by the ABC will acknowledge Nine as the Home of the Olympics during licensed broadcasts, as well as in any promotional material.

“Nine’s talk radio stations have a long history of collaborating with the ABC for Olympic broadcasts. This agreement augments our distribution and commercial strategy in our local markets, ensuring all Australians can access the Olympic Games through their local ABC radio station in regional, rural and remote areas,” said managing director of Nine Radio, Tom Malone.

“The spirit of the Olympic Games is about uniting and inspiring people, and I am delighted to provide audiences with access to such an important global event. Regional, rural and remote areas of Australia are home to many past, present and aspiring Australian athletes, and all should have the opportunity to support and be inspired by those at the Olympic Games,” said ABC managing director, David Anderson. “I look forward to working with Nine to bring the excitement of the games to audiences around the country”.