Nightjar Reveals New Brand Identity & Website For The Australian Literacy & Numeracy Foundation

Nightjar together with The Australian Literacy & Numeracy Foundation (ALNF), a trailblazing charity dedicated to creating a more inclusive Australia through the power of literacy and learning, have today launched a refreshed brand identity and new website.

The new digital platform is much more than just a facelift – it’s a dynamic representation of ALNF’s mission to empower marginalised communities and break the cycle of illiteracy. The reimagined brand and website aim to captivate audiences, inspire action, and reflect the organisation’s creativity, skill and passion for education.

ALNF’s brand identity and website had remained unchanged for many years which was potentially limiting the organisation’s ability to stand out in a competitive charitable landscape,

These issues will be solved for ALNF with Nightjar’s vibrant inclusive new brand and website setting them apart from competitors, educating audiences about the foundation’s impact and encouraging donations. It will also streamline communications and reduce enquiries by providing comprehensive program details online.

At the heart of Nightjar’s vision for ALNF is the concept of ‘embracing possibility’ – an ethos that celebrates how literacy and learning liberates individuals from the things that can hold them back. It also empowers them to express their identity, understand the world around them and connect with communities, and share their stories. They’re free to be themselves, and equipped for the best life has to offer.

The refreshed brand identity features a vibrant colour palette and the introduction of the learning curve symbolising ALNF’s diverse and evolving pathways to literacy. Together these elements form a dynamic, spirited and ever-evolving brand that reflects the transformative power of education. Building on this, the ALNF website is not just a digital platform—it’s a celebration of the organisation’s mission. Balancing accessibility and delightful moments of interactivity, the site becomes a powerful tool for advocacy, education, and unlocking opportunities for all Australians.

“We recently collaborated with the talented Nightjar team on our brand development and website design. At every turn, they were sensitive to our mission and values, and presented us with beautiful, strategic, and smart design. Their creativity has honoured our legacy and rich history but has also allowed us to showcase our innovation and take our organisation into the future. It has been a powerful journey, and we feel nothing but pride looking at the end result,” said Kim Kelly, co-founder and Interim CEO of ALNF.

“From the moment we met the ALNF team, we were totally inspired by their positive energy and forward momentum, and the new brand identity is a representation of that – how the power of literacy and learning can shape one’s path. The new website balances storytelling with information on ALNF’s mission and programs – aiming to increase vital donations and support,” said Ahmed Meer, innovation director at Nightjar.