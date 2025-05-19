CampaignsMediaNewsletter

News Corp Announce Third Annual Search For ‘Australia’s Best Teachers’

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Gemma Jones

 News Corp Australia have revealed a search to recognise some of the nation’s most innovative and inspiring teachers as part of its annual education advocacy initiative, ‘Australia’s Best Teachers.’

Now in its third year, ‘Australia’s Best Teachers’ celebrates the remarkable educators making a positive impact in classrooms and communities across the country. This year the initiative is supported by Officeworks, Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools, Education Perfect and Big Ass Fans.

John Lehmann

“At News, we’re committed to shining a spotlight on the unsung heroes of our education system”, said John Lehmann, State and Communities commercial director. “Together with our advocacy partners, we aim to elevate the status of teachers across all levels of education, from early childhood to tertiary levels.”

“This campaign is designed to showcase the profound impact educators have on shaping the future of young Australians and inspire greater support for the teaching profession.”

“Education is a cornerstone of our society and a key pillar for us at News”, added Gemma Jones, The Advertiser editor. ‘Through compelling storytelling across digital, print, video and social, we
will reveal the extraordinary journeys of educators who are shaping futures and changing lives.

“By amplifying these stories, we aim to spark meaningful conversations about the value of education and the crucial role teachers play in our communities.”

Launching May 19 across The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Courier-Mail and The Advertiser, the editorial series explores what makes a great teacher, how they can be better supported and why Australia is seeing an increase in school leavers choosing a career in education.

The series culminates on June 21 when 50 of Australia’s Best Teachers will be profiled in News’ Saturday magazines in a special feature.

