News Corp Unveils New Appointments Across State & Communities Mastheads Division

News Corp Australia has unveiled key appointments across its recently formed state and communities mastheads division, doubling down on state brands and state leaders.

Led by managing director and publisher, Mark Reinke, the newly formed group plays a critical role in connecting with the more than 10 million Australians who engage with their regional news brands across digital and print.

As News continues to evolve its audience and commercial growth strategy, the state and communities team is responsible for creating impactful journalism to service its growing subscriber audience and developing clear opportunities for commercial clients.

“We know our audiences want specific content that’s relevant to them and we know clients increasingly want to execute state-by-state in a targeted manner. Combining this new leadership structure with some of Australia’s best editors working on some of the nation’s most trusted mastheads means we are uniquely placed to meet the needs of our audience and our clients in specific markets or as part of a network,” said Reinke.

Reinke has appointed John Lehmann to the newly created role of commercial director of the state and communities mastheads, which include the Herald Sun, The Daily Telegraph, The Courier-Mail, and The Advertiser as well as regional, rural, and community titles. In this expanded role, he remains managing director, NSW.

“Our audiences are the millions of aspiring Australians who want the best for their families and their communities. They are highly engaged and motivated and our state masthead offers clients the ability to reach consumers who are making important purchasing decisions every week. By focusing on each state and its unique needs, there is a real opportunity for business growth and differentiates us from other media in the market,” said Lehmann.

Lehmann has made several state leadership appointments to drive commercial revenue across the mastheads’ digital and print portfolio, focusing on strategic partnerships, integrated content, and advocacy programs.

Laura Maxwell has been appointed managing director, Queensland. She was most recently the CEO of Stuff Group. Maxwell brings extensive digital publishing experience and a proven record in creating strategies to deliver growth for clients. She will join News Corp Australia in November and replaces Jason Scott who has been appointed executive editor, Sport Network.

Agostino Giramondo takes on the role of managing director, Victoria and Tasmania. He replaces Peter Zavecz who recently retired. Prior to this role, Giramondo was general manager of the nation’s number one rural and agricultural publication, The Weekly Times, and retains oversight of this important title.

Melissa Librandi remains in her role as managing director, South Australia, Northern Territory, and Western Australia. She was first appointed to that position in 2022.