News Corp & Subway Partner On Tasty Data-First Ad Campaign

News Corp Australia and Subway Australia have launched a new 12-month advertising campaign using advanced data collaboration capabilities as well as bespoke creative ad formats designed to own lunchtime.

Using News’ enhanced audience intelligence platform, Intent Connect, the digital campaign takes targeting to a whole new level of precision. Through News’ rich data ecosystem of first-party data combined with partner data strategies, Subway can target specific audience segments with tailored messaging during the window when consumers start thinking about lunch.

News has also created bespoke high-impact ad units for the campaign including enhanced Truskin and ScrollX formats that allow for additional scroll capabilities, delivering an endless ad experience. A video portal has also been embedded into the Truskin maximising reach and exposure across News’ digital network.

News Corp Australia’s National Head of Retail & Digital Growth, Jessica Gilby, said through News’ data capabilities, network scale and diverse portfolio of brands, Subway’s share of voice will be elevated to create awareness and drive purchases.

“This data-led campaign is unique because it combines data strategy and creativity – it’s always-on and we have an evolving framework that enables us to deliver the best possible results across brand, action and transaction,” Gilby said. “It’s great to work with a client who takes a leap with us, using our D_Coded 2024 upfront announcements within a campaign structure.”

The campaign is rolling out across the entire News network led by news.com.au.

Subway Director of Marketing for Australia and New Zealand, Rodica Titeica, said: “As a brand, we’re constantly evolving to be more relevant in our guests’ lives. Finding new ways to meet them where they are and talk to them in a way that resonates, is essential to achieving this.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with News and look forward to leveraging their strong data and measurement capabilities alongside their unrivalled audience reach credentials to better connect with consumers.”

The campaign is underpinned by independently verified measurement solutions to determine revenue impact, engagement and brand sentiment. The campaign runs until mid-2025.