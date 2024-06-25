News Corp Australia & Speedcafe.com Pen Motorsport Content Agreement

Speedcafe.com has signed an agreement with News Corp Australia through its News Sport Network to deliver motorsport content throughout Australia’s leading media platforms.

Speedcafe.com covers every major motorsport category across the world, from Formula 1 to NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP and GT racing – along with new and emerging categories – from grassroots to premier racing and, of course, Supercars.

News Corp Australia’s premium sports content site, CODE Sports, will house a dedicated mix of high-quality and investigative pieces from Speedcafe.com. This will provide bespoke motorsport content to be positioned alongside specialised news and opinion-based offerings in NRL, AFL, Cricket, Netball, Football, Basketball, and existing Supercars coverage.

The dedicated team at Speedcafe.com delivers a global, news-focused approach to its journalism, with the majority of the editorial staff having significant experience in Australia, but also Europe, the United States and Asia. The Speedcafe.com network will ensure the motorsport offerings on CODE Sports and the News Corp mastheads deliver the Australian audience content that is on a par with motorsports coverage globally.

“Over the last 18 months, it has been a stated objective of ours to not only strengthen the editorial offering at Speedcafe.com, but really broaden its appeal to those showing a new interest in the sport,” Speedcafe.com managing sirector Karl Begg said. “Motorsport is in an enviable position where new fans across so many demographics are flocking to it – and are keen to satisfy their hunger for more information – which I think is reflected in this strategic alliance with News Corp Australia”.

“This is a landmark moment in the 15 years that Speedcafe.com has been in operation and News Corp Australia selecting Speedcafe.com to enhance its motor sport coverage is validation of the focus and quality to our team’s hard work”.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Speedcafe.com. We’ve seen how popular our Supercars content is, so naturally Speedcafe.com was the obvious choice to deepen our commitment to our audiences to serve even more motorsport content,” said Sachin Kumar, general manager, product & partnerships, News Sport Network, News Corp Australia.

“This collaboration will provide unique promotional opportunities across News Corp Australia and Speedcafe.com for the many commercial partners that support motorsport in Australia.”

Speedcafe.com’s content collaboration with News Corp Australia has commenced.