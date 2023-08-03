News Corp Announces Partners For National Bush Summit

News Corp has unveiled more partners for its 2023 Bush Summit, being held nationally this year for the first time to explore the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia.

A host of major Australian companies are throwing their weight behind the event, to help set the stage for important conversations to achieve better outcomes for the bush and will explore key themes including technology and connectivity, energy transition, community resilience, international trade, liveability in the bush and funding and supply of critical infrastructure.

Managing director QLD and News Regional Media Jason Scott said: “Our expanded Bush Summit aims to draw national attention to the issues facing regional and rural Australia, and to encourage discussion and debate on the opportunities for the future.

“We are committed to both reporting and campaigning on behalf of the people who live outside capital cities to draw attention to the issues that matter most to them.

“Our corporate partners share our vision for the Bush Summit, and together we look forward to staging these major events in every state and seeking a better deal for regional communities.”

As previously announced, the 2023 Bush Summit is presented nationally in partnership with Hancock Agriculture and Hancock Prospecting.

The national event also has the backing of corporate partners Woolworths and Qantas (national partners); Bayer, Elders, Santos, Squadron Energy and Transgrid (NSW partners); SA Government (SA partner); and Ampol, Santos, Squadron Energy, Suncorp and QLD Government (QLD partners).

RAM Trucks is on board as a partner of the National Bush Summit Road Trip. News Corp Australia cartoonist and writer Warren Brown is taking readers on a three-week grand driving expedition of discovery through outback Australia. Along the way he is speaking with innovators, entrepreneurs and those running small businesses in regional Australia.

Charity partner the Royal Flying Doctor Service will help bring attention to rural and remote health and help contribute to improved health services.

Along with the in-person events – which start in Tamworth (NSW) on August 11 before travelling to Perth (WA), Port Lincoln (SA), Hobart (TAS), Wodonga (VIC) and Rockhampton (QLD) – the Bush Summit editorial campaign will run across The Daily Telegraph (NSW), Herald Sun (VIC), The Courier-Mail (QLD), The Advertiser (SA), The Mercury (TAS), The Australian, The Weekly Times and AgJournal in print and digital.

Editorial coverage will investigate key issues facing rural and regional communities and identify opportunities to make a difference to rural and regional Australia.

The Bush Summit events will be broadcast live on Sky News Regional. Coverage and highlights will also feature on Sky News on Foxtel.