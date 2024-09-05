New Oatly Campaign Calls On Aussies To “Support Your Local Oat Dealers”

Oatly has called on Australians to “Support Your Local Oat Dealers” in a new campaign spotlighting some of the best cafes and baristas Melbourne and Sydney have to offer.

The campaign was born out of Oatly’s desire to support local cafes and baristas, whilst also helping consumers in these tough economic times.

The brand has also created a tongue-in-oat-filled-cheek, 1800-OATFIX hotline for customers. This piss-take of the standard 1800 numbers, offers customers the opportunity to hear oats mooing, leave a message or, for one week only, redeem a code for a free coffee at participating local Oat Dealers cafes.

“Our idea is to riff on urban vernacular and literally call out individual local Aussie baristas, or Oat Dealers if you will, and the cafes they work at, by name, image, and cafe address on their own posters and plaster them across Melbourne and Sydney,” said Hazelle Klønhammer, brand director APAC.

“Rather than spend our marketing budget entertaining people with our usual Oatly advertising, we’ve chosen to help the community, by shining a spotlight on the cafes and their baristas to help support their business by driving consumers directly to their cafes. And to help consumers, by surprising them with a free coffee”.

You can pick up your free Oatly coffee at a participating Oat Dealer Cafe from 16 – 22 September 2024.

