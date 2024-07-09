Dennis Family Homes Gets New Brand Platform, Via Melbourne Indie Fenton Stephens

Dennis Family Homes has launched a new brand platform and campaign via Melbourne-based indie agency Fenton Stephens.

The new brand platform “Whatever Home Means to You” was developed with the long-term agency partner and is spearheaded by a suite of TVCs, exploring the changing nature of Australian homeowners and how their needs and wants are changing too.

“From our inception, founder Bert Dennis focussed his energies on putting home ownership in the hands of as many families as possible,” said Michael Fisher, head of marketing at Dennis Family Homes.

“We put a lot of sweat and tears into a deep understanding of the way today’s families live. The campaign captures and highlights what we know so well, that ‘home’ means something different to everyone and we wanted to celebrate this’”.

“In turbulent times, the word ‘home’ takes on extra depth and meaning. It’s more than just a roof over our heads. It’s our sanctuary, our workplace and an expression of who we are,” added Alex Fenton, Fenton Stephens CCO.

“It’s a resonant idea. And one we hope will keep resonating for years to come.”

The launch commercials were directed by Prad Sen at Truce Films, with stills by Tom Franks.

Credits

Client: Dennis Family Homes

Head of marketing: Michael Fisher

Creative agency: Fenton Stephens

Chief creative officer: Alex Fenton

Copywriter: Lou Egan

Art directors: Zoe Yeoman and Damien Sloan

Account director: Tim Bench

Senior account manager: Kate Bohan

Producer: Lisa Ramsey

Film production: Truce

Director: Prad Sen

Music: Rumble

Sound engineering: production Alley

Photography production: Tom Franks at Flint