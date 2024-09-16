New Amazon Classification Tool Approved For Prime Video Content Ratings

The Government has approved the use of the Amazon Classification Tool to classify film and series content in Australia under the Classification (Publications, Films and Computer Games) Act 1995.

The approval assures the National Classification Scheme remains responsive to the evolving ways in which Australians consume content and media.

The Amazon Tool will be used to classify films, episodes and series made available to Australian consumers on Amazon’s Prime Video service and will provide classification information to help them decide what to watch.

“Ensuring our classification framework remains adaptable and responsive to evolving media and digital environments is a priority for the Albanese Government,” said Minister for Communications, the Hon Michelle Rowland MP.

“We know Australians rely on classification to help them make informed choices about the content they are considering for themselves and their families,” added Rowland.

“The Amazon Classification Tool allows us to meet this need by providing timely and relevant classification information for Australians watching content on Prime Video, in a similar fashion to the existing classification tool used by Netflix.

“Classification tools enable media and content producers to work within Government classification guidelines to deliver a self-classification system for their audiences.

“Australian viewers using Prime Video can have confidence that the classification ratings offered on this platform are consistent with Australian classification guidelines – and they can make informed choices about the content they consume”.

The approval of the Amazon Tool follows the delivery of Stage 1 Classification Reforms which commenced on 14 March 2024. These reforms allow industry to self-classify films and computer games using accredited classifiers.

The Government assisted Prime Video and the Amazon team to develop its Tool so that it produces ratings and consumer advice consistent with Australian classification guidelines for its Australian customers.

The consumer advice that is provided with the rating, regardless of whether content is classified by the Australian Classification Board or by industry, provides protections for consumers by enabling them to make informed decisions when choosing suitable content for themselves or those in their care.

The development of the Amazon Classification Tool included testing to confirm its classifications are reliable and are consistent with Australian community standards and decisions of the Australian Classification Board.

Testing found that in 95 per cent of comparisons, the Amazon Tool reflected a classification rating consistent with a rating decision by the Australian Classification Board. In five per cent of comparisons, the Tool reflected a classification rating that exceeded the classification likely to be decided by the Australian Classification Board.

To maintain the highest quality standards, the Australian Classification Board can monitor and, if needed, revoke and replace a Tool decision with a new decision. This ensures that the classification rating and consumer advice are accurate, informative and protective for Australian audiences.

Audiences can follow the same complaints processes through the Australian Classification Board for industry self-classified content that currently exists for content classified by the Board.

The Amazon Tool approval in Australia adds to three other classification tools available: the International Age Rating Coalition’s (IARC) Global Ratings Tool for computer games; the Netflix Classification Tool for films; and the Spherex Classification Tool for films.