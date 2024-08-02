“Never Just A Period”: Libresse Launches New Campaign, Via AMV BBDO

AMV BBDO has created the “Never Just a Period” campaign for Libresse, centred around a film that openly and playfully explores the dissonance between what women are taught to expect and the reality of their experiences around menstruation.

The campaign film was directed by Lucy Forbes through Smuggler.

Lauren Peters and Augustine Cerf were the AMV BBDO creatives behind the work.

“We have this culture of dismissal, minimizing and ignoring [women], so it felt important that through the craft, we made these experiences feel big, real and to be noticed. Humour allows you to laugh at the absurdity of the situation, but not at the expense of understanding the reality of it,” said Peters.

“We wanted to show the onslaught of your whole life. You’re having these ‘what the fuck’ moments, feeling alienated from your body, unprepared for what’s happening, and wishing you had more information,” said Cerf.

It highlights the lack of education and preparation surrounding menstrual health, highlighting experiences from first periods to dismissive medical attitudes.

Scored by an all-female, Greek-chorus-inspired orchestra, the film highlights the collective struggle and isolation women and non-binary individuals often feel.

The campaign aims to spark open conversations and improve menstrual health education worldwide.

