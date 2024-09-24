Nedd’s Milk Launches “THE MOOOVEMENT,” Homelessness Fundraising Initiative

Nedd’s Milk is calling on chocolate milk companies and other organisations to donate a percentage of sales to homelessness in October. The campaign, “THE MOOOVEMENT,” is led by Nedd Brockmann, actor David Field, and We Mean Well podcast hosts Luisa Dal Din and Jack Archdale.

Called “THE MOOOVEMENT,” the campaign was created by Bursty alongside Brockmann.

The initiative will run for October alongside Nedd Brockmann’s next big challenge which follows his 2022 run across Australia that captured the attention of the country and raised over $2 million.

Nedd has set himself a fundraising target of $10 million for charity We are Mobilise and “THE MOOOVEMENT” is asking all milk owners and other organisations to follow the lead of Nedd’s Milk and donate a percentage of their sales, or an amount per product to help the 125,000 Aussies experiencing homelessness every night in Australia.

“I love my choccy milk, I love all the choccy milk companies and of course all choccy milk drinkers. Let’s come together in October and try and make a real difference, as well as drink a heap of choccy milk. So, to the owners of Dare, Oak, Rokeby, BigM, Up&Go, Ice Break, The Man Shake and Dairy Farmers, and many more, let’s do something epic and unite for Aussies that need our help. And while we are at it, let’s open it up to all organisations to join, and let’s genuinely create a movement, or MOOOVEMENT,” said Brockmann.

“When creating the launch piece there was only one person we wanted to join Nedd. When you think Choccy Milk ads, you think David and when we asked him to be involved he jumped at the opportunity. Nedd shared the idea with his mates Lu and Jarch and they also offered their help, and then Budgy Smuggler continued their position as Nedd’s first supporter and signed up as our first ‘other organisation,” said co-founder and creative director James Ward.

“Nedd and the team at Bursty keep raising the bar on ideas to help our homeless and this is just another example. Nedd’s epic run across Australia has already had such a tangible impact on so many lives, and his continued support of us with ideas like THE MOOOVEMENT and Nedd’s Uncomfortable Challenge is incredible. We urge all the Choccy Milk Owners and other organisations to sign up and help us change the face of homelessness in Australia,” said Noah Yang, We are Mobilise founder.