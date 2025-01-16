Media

Nedd Brockmann & Ayesha Madon Join triple j’s Hottest 100 Lineup

Mad running bloke Nedd Brockmann and musician and Heartbreak High star Ayesha Madon will be grabbing the mic and taking on voicing duties on Saturday, 25 January, to help deliver triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown.

Madon’s “main character energy” extends beyond her role as Amerie in hit TV reboot Heartbreak High, having fast established herself as a creative force with her solo indie-pop project and an ever-growing presence on the global stage.

You’ll know Brockmann his mammoth lap across the country or when he ran 1,000 miles in 10 days. Over the last two years, Brockmann has been an inspiration and more to thousands of Australians, helping this year’s Hottest 100 charity partner, We Are Mobilise, unite the country in the fight against homelessness and raise over $7 million.

Getting ready to bring all the hype, good vibes and pure fun to one of the country’s most beloved summer events, the pair are ready to drop an unforgettable countdown alongside triple j presenters Concetta & Luka, Abby & Tyrone, Lucy & Dave and Ash & Dee.

