Narelda Jacobs OAM Unpacks The Critical Work Network Ten Is Doing To Support Reconciliation

As the first commercial network to enter into a Reconciliation Action Plan in 2021, Network 10 and Paramount ANZ have been proudly supporting Indigenous communities and voices for several years.

From on-air Acknowledgement of Country guidelines to internal education and community initiatives, the network is working tirelessly behind the scenes to advance Indigenous voices within the industry and support reconciliation.

For Network Ten, these initiatives are nothing special but the bare minimum that all networks should adhere to. For that reason, you won’t often hear the network boasting about its efforts. But this Reconciliation Week, we wanted to do the boasting for it.

B&T sat down with Narelda Jacobs OAM, a proud Whadjuk Noongar woman and renowned broadcast journalist at Network Ten, to discuss the network’s critical work to support reconciliation and how her experiences as a First Nations journalist help create a platform that promotes awareness of critical issues impacting Indigenous communities.

B&T: What specific strategies have Network 10/Paramount ANZ implemented to ensure Indigenous voices are represented and heard within the network?

Jacobs: Network 10 was the first commercial network to enter into a Reconciliation Action Plan in early 2021. We are now in the second stage, Innovate, where our goal is to work out how our organisation can actively support reconciliation and elevate First Nations voices and perspectives in a sustainable, long-term way within our sphere of influence.

Our reconciliation journey is a living, breathing process that constantly evolves, diversifies and transforms the way we work towards reconciliation. We have had the chance to partner with and learn from incredible external organisations and align our efforts with four key areas of the business: internal education and engagement, relationship with community and industry, creative content and storytelling, and communications.

A big part of having a Reconciliation Plan is being accountable. Our governing body, our RAP Working Group, is made up of passionate and talented employees who track our goals and actions within the business. As a company, we aim to raise awareness, create opportunities and celebrate the cultures and histories of First Nations Peoples within our sphere of influence.

B&T: How does Network 10/Paramount ANZ measure the success of its reconciliation initiatives?

Jacobs: We participate in Reconciliation Australia’s biennial Workplace RAP Barometer. Paramount takes a whole-of-business approach in measurement and reporting, with each department submitting tracking information for reconciliation actions. We measure and report on how our productions and content have engaged with and elevated First Nations voices and perspectives both on and off the screen.

Ultimately, our goal is to engage as much of the business as possible in the work of supporting and promoting reconciliation.

B&T: Can you share some examples of programs or segments on Network 10/Paramount ANZ that highlight Indigenous stories and perspectives? What is in the works?

Jacobs: We have developed and continue to work on implementing a set of on-air Acknowledgement of Country guidelines, which encourage our broadcast programs to be thoughtful and authentic about acknowledging country. This may include incorporating acknowledgements seamlessly into host introductions, such as on MasterChef Australia, or being innovative about how the message can be presented – such as painting the words of the acknowledgement onto the ever-present reception area of The Dog House.

We also partnered with Screen Australia’s First Nations Department to design and launch the First Facts initiative, commissioning six short documentaries produced and directed by emerging and mid-career First Nations directors and producers from around the country. In addition to providing an in-person workshop in Sydney, production funding and support, the shorts will be given the opportunity to premiere in the Festival circuit before we air and promote them on 10 Play.

B&T: In what ways does Network 10/Paramount ANZ engage with and support Indigenous communities beyond broadcasting?

Jacobs: Internally, Paramount offers staff Cultural Awareness training through Mirri Mirri. And we have provided career pathways through Career Tracker. Our leave policies are also designed to support our employees’ diverse needs, including provisions for Sorry Business leave. We mark Reconciliation Week with educational discussion and resources and celebrate NAIDOC Week.

Externally, we connect with Indigenous partners such as Mirri Mirri, Cox Ingall Ridgeway, and Tribal Warrior. We use the expertise of our staff to partner with the Community. For example, we have a team of digital designers who are currently working with the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence to create their new website. Staff also support Deadly Science and the Indigenous Literacy Foundation through fundraising and volunteering.

B&T: As an Indigenous journalist, how do you see your role in influencing and shaping the conversation around reconciliation and Indigenous issues in the media?

Jacobs: The Australian media landscape has a long way to go towards understanding the impacts of colonisation on First Nations people. On 10 News First Midday, we’re covering issues rarely given airtime on commercial news outlets and engaging with the people that are impacted the most, e.g. Alice Springs youth curfew, murdered and missing women, and Closing The Gap targets.

Internal educational events for staff are great during Reconciliation and NAIDOC Week, however they often exclude journalists and producers because they’re busy gathering, writing and putting news to air.

B&T: What changes have you observed in the media landscape concerning Indigenous representation since you started your career?

Jacobs: Paramount Australia’s RAP is a huge achievement and something I’m extremely proud of. Through the RAP, we are able to develop relationships with the community, and we’re constantly looking at ways to harness the skills to benefit the community. Staff are now offered cultural awareness training, which has been effective in broadening awareness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history and the impacts of colonisation.

B&T: How do you envision the future of Indigenous representation in Australian media?

Jacobs: I’d love for more newsrooms to be welcoming, supportive places for diversity. We need more stories told by reporters who have lived experience.