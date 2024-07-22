Nandos’ Launches Chicken Shop Sessions Experience For Music & Peri-Peri Fans, Via Melbourne Indie Reconnected

On Saturday, July 20, Nando’s Australia brought the heat to Smith Street with the launch of the first-ever Nando’s Chicken Shop Sessions held at Nando’s Fitzroy store in Melbourne.

Nando’s has a long history as a passionate supporter of the music industry in Australia and New Zealand, as well as globally. For decades, Nando’s has supported artists with what they do best — flame-grilled chicken. Chicken Shop Sessions is a significant step up in Nando’s music strategy, offering artists a platform to showcase their talents and for fans to enjoy live music.

The night was an electrifying micro-festival with guests bussed to a secret location, revealed as Nando’s Smith Street Fitzroy store. Powerhouse DJ and dance producer Nina Las Vegas kicked off the evening, setting the stage for a spicy night out. Guests got a taste of what’s to come with emerging artist, 20-year-old singer-songwriter ISHAN, performing tracks off his debut EP. Rapidly gaining recognition for his authentic storytelling and captivating performances, ISHAN’s unreleased tracks have already garnered an impressive 18 million views on social media. Multi-genre singer-songwriter CHAII, whose music has already been featured in advertisements, game soundtracks and television, captivated the audience with her distinctive sound. The night culminated with a high-energy performance by reggae-rock band Coterie, hailed as one of the fastest-rising bands in Australia and New Zealand, leaving the crowd exhilarated.

Tom Blackburn, Nando’s head of brand and marketing ANZ, said: “From Ed Sheeran to Post Malone and everyone in between, Nando’s has a long history of supporting artists across the music industry. The Chicken Shop Sessions are all about giving emerging artists the opportunity to take centre stage in the wake of major festival cancellations and the mass closure of live music venues. It’s also about giving young people the opportunity to experience live music that they’re increasingly priced out of.”

Nina Las Vegas, MC for the night, expressed her excitement about the first Nando’s Chicken Shop Session: “This is very cool. In these times, with Splendour cancelling and all the things we love not happening the way we’re used to, we’re very grateful to Nando’s for their commitment to music because we are here. Anyone that gets artists to perform, and for you to come and enjoy live music, are winners in my eyes.”

Nando’s has chosen to partner with Reconnected, an independent full-service marketing agency in Melbourne, to help deliver the creative and execution of Chicken Shop Sessions.

Nando’s Chicken Shop Sessions are set to offer exciting opportunities for emerging artists and unforgettable experiences for fans across Australia and New Zealand.