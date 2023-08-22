Leading business management platform, MYOB, has recruited music duo Peking Duk to inspire entrepreneurial spirit and self-belief among Australians and New Zealanders.

The new campaign will see Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles from Peking Duk launch their very own pop-up food truck selling escargot, powered by MYOB, as they turn a wild idea into reality.

Their entrepreneurial exploits along the way will be chartered in a five-week integrated marketing campaign spanning PR, paid, social and owned channels on both sides of the Tasman.

Chosen for their can-do attitudes and strong entrepreneurial roots, Peking Duk embody what it means to be a true MYOBeliever, demonstrating the power of self-belief in kick-starting every new business.

Tasked with a new challenge alongside partner MYOB, the DJ duo will be aiming to unlock this self-belief among other aspiring entrepreneurs and empower more Australians and Kiwis to become business trailblazers.

As they make their escargot dreams a reality, Peking Duk will be drawing on the public’s help to get their venture off the ground, with the opportunity to name the business and choose the menu options that will be served from their one-of-a-kind food truck.

The appointment of Peking Duk as MYOBelievers follows findings from the 2023 MYOB Belief Barometer which found 76 per cent of Aussies have had at least one business idea, but only 35 per cnet went on to start one.

The survey of 1000 Australians also found fear of failure was a key barrier, with 42 per cent of those surveyed having had a business idea that they never brought to life.

MYOB chief marketing officer, Dean Chadwick, explains the escargot food truck idea from Peking Duk perfectly brings to life the importance of self-belief in pursuing a business idea.

“Our MYOB Belief Barometer shows we’re a nation of entrepreneurs. We want to tap into that desire and help more people kick-start their dream business. This partnership demonstrates to anyone that’s ever started a sentence with “what if…?”, that with the right support and a positive mindset, any business idea – even an escargot food truck – can become a reality.”

In addition to their food truck pop-up – set to be brought to life in Sydney very soon – Peking Duk are also starring in an MYOB-inspired content series.

The eight-part series will see Adam and Reuben share anecdotes and learnings from their business experiences so far, with musings around how the right platform could have helped them avoid some of their previous business blunders.